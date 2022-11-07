Read full article on original website
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret
South Africa’s Bobby Locke, a four-time Open champion, is generally credited with coming up with the phrase "Drive for show and putt for dough" to describe the key ingredients to winning a golf tournament. It was a theory that held true for some time, but in recent years statistical data shows the formula for winning on the PGA Tour has been inverted, the long game becoming a bigger separator between top players and average pros; in 2022 found more than over half of players averaged at least 300 yards on the tee.
Tiger Woods to make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced Wednesday will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in December. The tournament, slated to begin Dec. 1, will mark Woods’ first return to competition since his possible goodbye to St. Andrews at this year’s Open Championship. Woods, 46, played nine rounds in 2022, highlighted by making the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship.
PGA Tour player disqualified for knowingly putting 15th club in bag
Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday for knowingly putting a 15th club in his bag. Hubbard, 33, posted an opening 75 and was three over for the day when making the turn during Round 2 when, according to a statement from the PGA Tour communications team, Hubbard “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa
Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
Popular voices Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch out at NBC Sports' golf coverage
Popular sportscasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel broadcasts next season. According to Golfweek, which first broke the story, NBC Sports officials said the move was made to “refresh” the team for the future. “Roger and Gary have...
An amateur goes low, a Rose revival and Finau teases a Happy Gilmore swing
Fall Saturdays are sacrosanct to most students at the University of Texas, those precious times reserved for their beloved Longhorns on the gridiron. This is especially true of home games, and with the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs heading into town this week you best believe Austin will be a wild scene.
The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats
Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
In women's golf, it's been a week of huge purse increases
The money that professional women golfers can earn is seemingly growing by the day. And not in small numbers. On the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour that next year’s The Annika (formerly Pelican Ladies Championship) will offer a $3.5 million purse that will be the largest among non-major events outside of the CME Group Tour Championship, the Ladies European Tour said its Aramco Saudi Ladies International next February will have a purse of $5 million. How big of a bump is that? The purse was $1 million this year.
Riding with Roger Maltbie is the best way to get around a PGA Tour event
Editor's note: This was originally part of a series from the 2015 Players Championship in which we spent the week embedded with the NBC/Golf Channel team. We've revisited this particularly fun piece following the news that longtime—and legendary—on-course reporter Roger Maltbie will no longer be part of NBC Sports' golf coverage. It's not a complete shock, especially considering he told us back in 2015 that he might only have another three years, but he will certainly be missed by golf fans everywhere.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sinks short putt, celebrates like he won the Masters, and gives himself golf nickname
We here at The Loop love a good redemption story. We also happen to love Giannis Antetokounmpo (Then again, who doesn't?). So what about a redemption story involving the Greek Freak? For us, that's, well, a slam dunk. It's been five-and-a-half years since we mocked Giannis for a video of...
Watch Robert MacIntyre get the best—and worst—golf breaks imaginable in the same round
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. So starts a famous book I've never read—but it's also the perfect description of what happened to Robert MacIntyre on Thursday. Playing in the opening round of the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge, MacIntyre had the...
Who actually holds the world record for most golf played in a year? It's worth a closer look
Six years ago I had the pleasure of playing alongside avid golfer Barry Gibbons. Only avid doesn’t even begin to describe this retired IBM VP of Sales. Barry doesn’t play rounds of golf, he devours them like his beloved tubs of chocolate ice cream. I met up with...
The most hard-luck pro in DP World Tour history is doing what he does best—pressing on
Perhaps predictably, certainly unluckily and surely understandably, any first mention of David Drysdale tends to include the fact that the Scot has never finished first in any of the 574 tournaments he has played so far on the DP World Tour. Only 22 men have teed it up more often, all having pulled out a victory, with just four of those having not played in at least one Ryder Cup. At least in terms of longevity and stamina, Drysdale deserves something more regal than the “journeyman” tag he epitomizes for so many.
Qatar’s World Cup fan villages look like an awesome time for people who enjoy roasting alive in a tin can completely sober for $200 a night
You may not realize it because ordinarily this whole thing would have happened FIVE MONTHS AGO, but the 2022 World Cup is upon us. Held smack dab in the middle of the European club soccer season and the holiday stretch run in the States, the Qatar cup is a logistical tire fire at best and a human rights travesty at worst. It was the product of rampant FIFA corruption from the very start. It was moved to the winter because of concerns over the summer heat on the Arabian Peninsula. There have been reports of Qatar virtually enslaving migrant workforces in preparation for the event, leading to countless deaths and a condemnation from Amnesty International. Nobody wants it, and yet here it is all the same.
Luke Donald's drinking dig at Team USA gives Europe early lead at the 2023 Ryder Cup
To the victor of the Ryder Cup go the spoils—and the drinks. And the Presidents Cup is no different. If you've ever witnessed one of these wild victorious press conferences, you've seen the best golfers on the planet getting pretty loose. And guys like Kevin Kisner completely in their element.
This amazing animated graph from Data Golf might best encapsulate just how dominant Tiger Woods was
The major titles. The regular titles. The money earned. The cut streak. When determining Tiger Woods' greatness throughout his career, there are so many ways to go. But in terms of encapsulating his dominance, this animated graph might be the best way to go. It comes from the great minds...
Wales boss bans Gareth Bale from playing golf at the World Cup, is your buzzkill of the week
As you may have heard, Gareth Bale likes golf. He likes golf A LOT. In fact, he likes golf so much, he infamously posed with this flag after qualifying for Euro 2020, much to the annoyance of his then-club Real Madrid. Those hierarchy of concern will be changing for the...
