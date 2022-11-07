ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret

South Africa’s Bobby Locke, a four-time Open champion, is generally credited with coming up with the phrase "Drive for show and putt for dough" to describe the key ingredients to winning a golf tournament. It was a theory that held true for some time, but in recent years statistical data shows the formula for winning on the PGA Tour has been inverted, the long game becoming a bigger separator between top players and average pros; in 2022 found more than over half of players averaged at least 300 yards on the tee.
OHIO STATE
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods to make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in December. The tournament, slated to begin Dec. 1, will mark Woods’ first return to competition since his possible goodbye to St. Andrews at this year’s Open Championship. Woods, 46, played nine rounds in 2022, highlighted by making the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship.
Golf Digest

PGA Tour player disqualified for knowingly putting 15th club in bag

Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday for knowingly putting a 15th club in his bag. Hubbard, 33, posted an opening 75 and was three over for the day when making the turn during Round 2 when, according to a statement from the PGA Tour communications team, Hubbard “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa

Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
Golf Digest

Popular voices Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch out at NBC Sports' golf coverage

Popular sportscasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel broadcasts next season. According to Golfweek, which first broke the story, NBC Sports officials said the move was made to “refresh” the team for the future. “Roger and Gary have...
Golf Digest

An amateur goes low, a Rose revival and Finau teases a Happy Gilmore swing

Fall Saturdays are sacrosanct to most students at the University of Texas, those precious times reserved for their beloved Longhorns on the gridiron. This is especially true of home games, and with the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs heading into town this week you best believe Austin will be a wild scene.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats

Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

In women's golf, it's been a week of huge purse increases

The money that professional women golfers can earn is seemingly growing by the day. And not in small numbers. On the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour that next year’s The Annika (formerly Pelican Ladies Championship) will offer a $3.5 million purse that will be the largest among non-major events outside of the CME Group Tour Championship, the Ladies European Tour said its Aramco Saudi Ladies International next February will have a purse of $5 million. How big of a bump is that? The purse was $1 million this year.
Golf Digest

Riding with Roger Maltbie is the best way to get around a PGA Tour event

Editor's note: This was originally part of a series from the 2015 Players Championship in which we spent the week embedded with the NBC/Golf Channel team. We've revisited this particularly fun piece following the news that longtime—and legendary—on-course reporter Roger Maltbie will no longer be part of NBC Sports' golf coverage. It's not a complete shock, especially considering he told us back in 2015 that he might only have another three years, but he will certainly be missed by golf fans everywhere.
Golf Digest

The most hard-luck pro in DP World Tour history is doing what he does best—pressing on

Perhaps predictably, certainly unluckily and surely understandably, any first mention of David Drysdale tends to include the fact that the Scot has never finished first in any of the 574 tournaments he has played so far on the DP World Tour. Only 22 men have teed it up more often, all having pulled out a victory, with just four of those having not played in at least one Ryder Cup. At least in terms of longevity and stamina, Drysdale deserves something more regal than the “journeyman” tag he epitomizes for so many.
Golf Digest

Qatar’s World Cup fan villages look like an awesome time for people who enjoy roasting alive in a tin can completely sober for $200 a night

You may not realize it because ordinarily this whole thing would have happened FIVE MONTHS AGO, but the 2022 World Cup is upon us. Held smack dab in the middle of the European club soccer season and the holiday stretch run in the States, the Qatar cup is a logistical tire fire at best and a human rights travesty at worst. It was the product of rampant FIFA corruption from the very start. It was moved to the winter because of concerns over the summer heat on the Arabian Peninsula. There have been reports of Qatar virtually enslaving migrant workforces in preparation for the event, leading to countless deaths and a condemnation from Amnesty International. Nobody wants it, and yet here it is all the same.

