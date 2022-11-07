ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest

North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ loss to Wake Forest

Following a solid home win to start the season, the Georgia Bulldogs found playing on the road a bit tougher on Friday night. Georgia rallied late in the action, but a slow start offensively proved too much to prevent Wake Forest from taking an 81-71 victory. The performance featured a poor start to the game shooting-wise for Georgia (1-1), which shot 30% from the field in the game’s opening half and missed seven of its final eight shots before the break.
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Point High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
verticalmag.com

Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
GREENSBORO, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife

A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
CLEMMONS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President

This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy