Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Related
Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest
North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ loss to Wake Forest
Following a solid home win to start the season, the Georgia Bulldogs found playing on the road a bit tougher on Friday night. Georgia rallied late in the action, but a slow start offensively proved too much to prevent Wake Forest from taking an 81-71 victory. The performance featured a poor start to the game shooting-wise for Georgia (1-1), which shot 30% from the field in the game’s opening half and missed seven of its final eight shots before the break.
First Impressions: Slow start, strong finish by Iowa in win against North Carolina A&T
After a rough start, the Hawkeyes took care of business against North Carolina A&T in a 112-71 win inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa moves to 2-0 and its schedule is about to amp up significantly over the next few weeks. Let's dive into some of the first impressions of the win.
NCHSAA boys soccer state championships moved from Triangle to Triad
Browns Summit, N.C. — For the first time since the 1980s, the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys soccer state championships will be held in the Triad. On Wednesday, the NCHSAA announced that the 2022 boys soccer state championship games will be held at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, just outside of Greensboro.
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Point High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wfmynews2.com
Tournament town preps for an influx of tourists for soccer tournament plus more
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know Greensboro is known as 'Tournament Town' and this weekend; Bryan Park Soccer complex is set to host the largest soccer tournament the triad has ever seen. This weekend's Adidas Clash soccer tournament will feature 472 men's and women's teams from 7 different states.
wfmynews2.com
Brown Brothers continuing the family legacy on the football sidelines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the quest for a North Carolina football state championship continues, we've come across all kinds of great storylines. For example, a set of brothers, both coaching their teams into the second round of the playoffs. Earlier this week, we caught up with Darryl Brown and...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Centre Daily
73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time
A North Carolina man decided to take his chances with a different lottery game and it ended up winning him the jackpot. Winston-Salem resident James Zech usually buys $3 or $5 scratch-offs, but this time he had an “urge” to try something new, he told lottery officials in a Nov. 8 news release.
verticalmag.com
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
High Point University
Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President
This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
Comments / 0