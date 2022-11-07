ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 27-Year-Old Hands Out Her Own 'Dating Resume' to Meet Guys

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago
Is this the next genius dating move? A 27-year-old woman named Emily Zgoda is going viral on social media for handing out her own dating resumes to men she finds attractive.

Emily shared with Ryan Seacrest she took dating into her own hands after not being able to find success on dating apps.

So, has it worked?! Listen back to the full interview here for more:

