Albany Herald

India's top court orders release of six people convicted of killing former PM Rajiv Gandhi

India's top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted of killing the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, 31 years after their imprisonment. The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan, the only woman convicted in the case, and five men, according to Anand Landge, the lawyer for the petitioners.

