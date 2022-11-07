No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO