Onward State
Penn State Football Deserves Credit For Avoiding Back-To-Back Losses
Shortly after James Franklin’s infamous and iconic “good, great, elite” speech in 2018, an “elite-o-meter” started circling the internet. It’s a meme, poking fun at the head coach’s “done being great” rhetoric and, well, Rutgers. But, also, it’s an interesting and fun thing to keep track of.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Eyeing Rematch With Louisville Ahead Of NCAA Tournament
After falling in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament to Michigan, Penn State field hockey has its sights set on a new goal: bringing a National Championship back to State College. That starts with getting revenge on its first-round tournament opponent, Louisville. The Cardinals were the first team to...
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Straight Sets
No. 16 Penn State women’s volleyball (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) took down Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday night in Bloomington. Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills followed by Katie Clark, Alexa Markley, and Kashuana Williams each with eight kills apiece.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
For the second time this season, Penn State avoided back-to-back losses, comfortably defeating Indiana 45-14 on the road last week. As a result, the Nittany Lions moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings – albeit by just one spot to No. 14. On the backs of strong performances...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2
No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
Onward State
Penn State’s Battered Offensive Line Key To Late-Season Push
Coming into Saturday’s 45-14 victory against Indiana, Penn State football’s offensive line was riddled with uncertainty. Left guard Landon Tengwall was battling the injury he suffered in warmups before Michigan. Right tackle Caedan Wallace warmed up before Ohio State but didn’t appear during the game. Left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game limping. Right guard Sal Wormley wasn’t seen during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.
Onward State
Gritty And Pretty: Penn State Hoops Flaunts Glossy Offense In Opening Week
183 total points. 102 points from threes. 15 players. 11 offensive rebounds. Two wins. One week. Those are the statistics that Penn State men’s basketball posted through two games in its opening week of the season. The Nittany Lions closed out two dominant games with 25-point leads at the final buzzer, already finding an offensive rhythm amongst a talented group of starters and contributors off the bench.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Maintains Recruiting Strength With Second Consecutive Top-30 Class
Three high school hoops stars signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State men’s basketball program on Wednesday, solidifying head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second consecutive top-30 recruiting class. The three signees, Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth, round out the nation’s No. 24-ranked recruiting...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 In Season Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) with a score of 44-3 in its first dual Friday. The defending 2022 National Champions dominated in their first dual of the 2023 season, winning nine of their ten bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls, and two major decisions en route to their first win of the season.
Onward State
‘We Feel Good’: Penn State Men’s Hockey Confident Ahead Of Series With No. 1 Minnesota
If you thought last week was the only time Penn State men’s hockey would face the No. 1 team in the nation, think again. The No. 8-ranked Nittany Lions are readying for a showdown against No. 1 Minnesota, this time in the belly of the beast in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on November 10 and 11.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65
Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 6 Ft. Alex Fleece
On this week’s episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by Penn State alum and Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Alex Fleece. Throughout the episode, Fleece chats about her favorite Penn State memories, her tryout experience, and her time with the Ravens so far.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game
Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Focused On Improvement Ahead Of Upcoming Campaign
Earlier this year, Penn State took home the 2021-22 NCAA Wrestling National Championship in dominant fashion, defeating conference rival Michigan by 36.5 points. Now, coming into the 2022-23 season, the Nittany Lions have four returning national champions in Max Dean, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, and Aaron Brooks all hoping to defend their titles. They also return five other nationally-ranked wrestlers.
Onward State
Lady Lions Dominate Fairfield 77-49
Penn State women’s basketball (2-0) took down Fairfield (1-1) on Friday night, by a massive margin of 77-49. The Lady Lions took control of the game early and didn’t relinquish, while Marisa Makenna recorded a second-straight double-double to stay undefeated. How It Happened. Penn State started off the...
Onward State
Dvon Ellies ‘Elated’ To Honor Father By Carrying American Flag At Military Appreciation Game
For some, Penn State football’s Military Appreciation Game is an afterthought — another game theme that comes and goes every season. But for others, it means more. And for defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, it’s about honoring his father. Ellies’ father, Sean Thomas, served for 24 years in...
Onward State
Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
Onward State
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Onward State
How Did Centre County Vote In The 2022 General Election?
On Tuesday’s Election Day, Centre County saw a 57.6% voter turnout rate in the general election, which is almost three percentage points higher than the 54.9% turnout the county saw in the 2018 midterms. According to the county’s unofficial results, there were 61,898 ballots cast out of the 107,425...
Onward State
Sowers Harvest Café To Celebrate Brazilian Culture & Community November 9
Downtown staple Sowers Harvest Café will celebrate the assortment of cultures that make State College unique in its monthly Cultural Night at the café. For November’s Cultural Night, Sowers will highlight Brazil in an interactive event starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. The event will...
