The Story Behind How The Minnesota Vikings Got Their Name

Whether it be in the stadium or at home, dutiful fans cheer on their favorite teams every week. However, not everyone knows the story behind the monikers and nicknames they're chanting at the top of their lungs. Luckily, Stacker recently dived into the story behind every NFL football team's name to give fans a little bit of insight.

There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL), and each one has a unique story as to how they got their name. Some were chosen by fans, while others have ties to former professional sports teams and beloved athletes.

Here's how the Minnesota Vikings , founded in 1961, got their name:

"The name Vikings was an obvious choice for the NFL's new team in Minnesota, given a large number of residents with Scandinavian heritage in the state . Among the other potential monikers were the Miners, Chippewas, and Voyageurs. The Vikings' famous horn and "Skol" chant at home games have become franchise staples, prominent in the club's most notable moments, like after Stefon Diggs scored the game-winning touchdown in a 2018 divisional playoff game."

