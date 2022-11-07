ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Story Behind How The Minnesota Vikings Got Their Name

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OP0j_0j1qtkPN00
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it be in the stadium or at home, dutiful fans cheer on their favorite teams every week. However, not everyone knows the story behind the monikers and nicknames they're chanting at the top of their lungs. Luckily, Stacker recently dived into the story behind every NFL football team's name to give fans a little bit of insight.

There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL), and each one has a unique story as to how they got their name. Some were chosen by fans, while others have ties to former professional sports teams and beloved athletes.

Here's how the Minnesota Vikings , founded in 1961, got their name:

"The name Vikings was an obvious choice for the NFL's new team in Minnesota, given a large number of residents with Scandinavian heritage in the state . Among the other potential monikers were the Miners, Chippewas, and Voyageurs. The Vikings' famous horn and "Skol" chant at home games have become franchise staples, prominent in the club's most notable moments, like after Stefon Diggs scored the game-winning touchdown in a 2018 divisional playoff game."

Curious about how the rest of the teams in the NFL got their names? Check out their stories on Stacker .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

WR Battle Looms for Vikings

Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former First-Round Pick Joins Packers

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and currently sit at 3-6. If the season ended today, they’d be picking No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clearly, there’s something wrong with this team and the back-to-back MVP. As an attempt at fixing some of these issues, a former first-round pick joins the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End

Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 9

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions injury update: Just two players out to start Week 10 practices

The first Detroit Lions injury report for the Week 10 meeting with the Chicago Bears is the lightest list we’ve seen from Detroit in some time. The only two players who did not practice at all due to injury are rookie CB Chase Lucas and vet WR Josh Reynolds. Lucas continues to be sidelined with an ankle issue, while Reynolds sits out with a back injury. Both players missed Week 9’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy