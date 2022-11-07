Read full article on original website
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history, and the second-largest financial seizure ever. According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Zhong unlawfully acquired more than 50,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from the dark web marketplace, the Silk Road, over a decade ago.
The United States Department of Justice announced it has seized a record $3.36 billion of bitcoin and secured a conviction against the person who stole it ten years ago. Federal prosecutors said that James Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for stealing the bitcoin from Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace for drugs and weapons on the dark web. Silk Road was seized in 2013 by the federal government, and Ross Ulbricht was arrested for running it. Ulbricht was convicted on seven charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The US Department of Justice has revealed a massive seizure of over 50,000 Bitcoin, the second biggest seizure the department has ever made. The DoJ said that Bitcoin was seized from James Zhong who pled guilty to committing wire fraud in September 2012 when he unlawfully obtained over 50,000 Bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace. Zhong pled guilty on Friday, November 4.
The U.S. Department of Justice revealed on Monday that in 2021 it seized US$3.36 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin from Georgia real estate developer James Zhong. Zhong was arrested in a 2021 raid at his Gainesville, Georgia home and pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wire fraud for stealing roughly 50,000 in Bitcoin from the Silk Road marketplace.
