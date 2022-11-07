ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Fortune

Feds say they seized 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin after a 10-year search￼

After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fullycrypto.com

IRS Reveals $3.36 Billion Haul Seized From Silk Road Hacker

The IRS last year seized $3.36 billion worth of bitcoin from a Silk Road hacker. The seizure, publicized yesterday, is the biggest value currency grab in U.S. history. The U.S. government now owns 1% of all the bitcoin ever mined. The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) yesterday revealed that in 2021...
protos.com

50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
ATHENS, GA
dailyhodl.com

Feds Seize Silk Road Hacker’s 50,676 BTC Worth Over $3,600,000,000 Ten Years After Massive Heist

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history, and the second-largest financial seizure ever. According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Zhong unlawfully acquired more than 50,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from the dark web marketplace, the Silk Road, over a decade ago.
700WLW

Feds Seize $3.36 Billion Of Bitcoin Stolen From Illegal Dark Web Market

The United States Department of Justice announced it has seized a record $3.36 billion of bitcoin and secured a conviction against the person who stole it ten years ago. Federal prosecutors said that James Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for stealing the bitcoin from Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace for drugs and weapons on the dark web. Silk Road was seized in 2013 by the federal government, and Ross Ulbricht was arrested for running it. Ulbricht was convicted on seven charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
u.today

ZDNet

Department of Justice seized $3 billion in Bitcoin found in underground safe and popcorn tin after Silk Road fraud

The US Department of Justice has revealed a massive seizure of over 50,000 Bitcoin, the second biggest seizure the department has ever made. The DoJ said that Bitcoin was seized from James Zhong who pled guilty to committing wire fraud in September 2012 when he unlawfully obtained over 50,000 Bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace. Zhong pled guilty on Friday, November 4.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

u.today

forkast.news

Seizure, guilty plea in US$3.36 bln stolen Silk Road Bitcoin case

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed on Monday that in 2021 it seized US$3.36 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin from Georgia real estate developer James Zhong. Zhong was arrested in a 2021 raid at his Gainesville, Georgia home and pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wire fraud for stealing roughly 50,000 in Bitcoin from the Silk Road marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, GA

