Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO