Blount County, TN

Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances

TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend

Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday

Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
