worldboxingnews.net
Path to Glory undercard bouts set for Nov 18
Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” card is all set with all bouts complete. In the 8-round main event, welterweight Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, faces undefeated prospect Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca. In the 8-round bantamweight co-main event, Manuel “Gucci...
worldboxingnews.net
Nick Ball pitted against Mexican foe on Nov 11 at York Hall
NICK BALL TAKES on a formidable Mexican test when he tops the bill at York Hall on Friday with a defence of his WBC Silver featherweight title, live on BT Sport. The 25-year-old goes up against Jesus Ramirez Rubio, defeated only once in 24 professional fights back in 2017 and unbeaten in 15 with two draws.
worldboxingnews.net
Ring 8 Award winners set, Christy Martin and Katie Taylor honored
The award recipients list for the 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by celebrated honorees Christy Martin, Boxing Legends Award winner, and Boxer of the Year Katie Taylor, has been officially announced. The Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m....
worldboxingnews.net
George Foreman regrets Ali fight, admits avoiding Bowe and Lewis
Former world heavyweight champion ‘Big’ George Foreman admitted he wished he’d avoided a fight with Muhammad Ali. Ali wouldn’t be on his resume if he could go back and have his glorious career all over again. Foreman also stated he stayed away from the more dangerous opponents during his second career.
worldboxingnews.net
Seniesa Estrada looks forward to Top Rank debut this weekend
After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada is ready to make up for lost time. Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
