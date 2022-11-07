BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO