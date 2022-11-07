Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class
In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
LSU officials hold virtual forum to discuss student safety amid campus crime surge
BATON ROUGE - Several crimes on LSU's campus as recent as last week have caused parents of students to grow worried. To ease their concerns, LSU held a virtual forum Thursday to discuss safety on campus. "The safety and well-being of students, staff and visitors is our top priority," Chief...
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender receives Golden Deeds award for decades of volunteering
BATON ROUGE - Longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender received the Golden Deeds award Nov. 8 in recognition of his decades of volunteering. The Advocate describes the award as "the most prestigious award in the Greater Baton Rouge area." "Since its inception in 1942, it has been awarded to...
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson
BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found
BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs
WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon...
Voters oust New Roads mayor in wake of controversies exposed by Nakamoto
NEW ROADS - A mayor who was the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports over his alleged misuse of taxpayer money was voted out of office Tuesday. Cornell Dukes, the incumbent mayoral candidate in New Roads, lost out to newcomer Theron Smith, who netted 1,620 out of 2,455 total votes cast.
Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
Louisiana mayor killed in crash on election day
MELVILLE - An incumbent mayor running for re-election in a small Louisiana town died after she was involved in a crash just hours before the polls closed on election day. According to Louisiana State Police, 84-year-old Velma Hendrix's car was T-boned on US 190 after a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign while crossing the highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff
ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Lafayette man found safe, State Police says
LAFAYETTE - State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon. Troopers are asking for the public's help to find Robert Sandberg, who was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive in Lafayette around 2 p.m. Thursday. Sandberg is 5'9" tall and...
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Gonzales; no one hurt
GONZALES - A pilot walked away unharmed after they were forced to make an emergency landing in a canal Thursday morning. The Gonzales Police Department said the plane went down after experiencing engine failure. It made a controlled safe landing near the River Parishes Community College. The pilot was able...
Veterans Day event in Plaquemine honors those who served, helps those who are serving
PLAQUEMINE - Over the last week, the Plaquemine community has been working together to prepare a special event to honor Veterans Day. Guest speakers including John Bel Edwards will be in attendance at one of the biggest honorary events for veterans in Louisiana, taking place at Plaquemine City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a plan with DOTD
BATON ROUGE - I-10 West was backed up all morning Tuesday after two trucks collided on the Mississippi River Bridge, pinching traffic down to one lane. Traffic was delayed as far as Bluebonnet Boulevard. Frustrated drivers sat on the interstate for hours, while emergency response teams worked to clear the accident from the travel lanes.
Police chief accused of misconduct rarely seen at work as grand jury looms
PLAQUEMINE - Three months after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly asked for sexual favors in exchange to have someone's charges dropped, sources say they rarely see him at the office. Watch live newscasts here. Payne is the target of a grand jury hearing later...
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
