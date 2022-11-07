ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class

In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson

BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found

BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana mayor killed in crash on election day

MELVILLE - An incumbent mayor running for re-election in a small Louisiana town died after she was involved in a crash just hours before the polls closed on election day. According to Louisiana State Police, 84-year-old Velma Hendrix's car was T-boned on US 190 after a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign while crossing the highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
MELVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff

ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Small plane makes emergency landing in Gonzales; no one hurt

GONZALES - A pilot walked away unharmed after they were forced to make an emergency landing in a canal Thursday morning. The Gonzales Police Department said the plane went down after experiencing engine failure. It made a controlled safe landing near the River Parishes Community College. The pilot was able...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA

