ESPN
'Devastated' Reece James out of England's World Cup squad
Gareth Southgate has told Chelsea defender Reece James he will not be included in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup finals. In a statement on social media, James said he was "devastated" and added that he "truly believed" he could help the team in Qatar. The 22-year-old was in a race against time to be fit after sustaining a knee injury against AC Milan last month.
ESPN
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah...
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
ESPN
Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US
GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
ESPN
If Argentina win the World Cup, it'll be on Lionel Messi. But Angel Di Maria will be also key.
When the whistle blew at the end of the final of last year's Copa America, the entire triumphant Argentina ran to Lionel Messi. Argentina had beaten Brazil 1-0 to win their first senior title in 28 years. But at that moment it seemed more important that Messi had finally got his hands on some senior silverware with his country. It was truly Messi's moment -- overshadowing the man who scored the only goal of the game.
ESPN
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally doubles win, lift U.S. past Poland at BJK Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force...
ESPN
Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX
The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil. FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped...
ESPN
Pressure is on Chelsea, Potter after cup exit to Man City as Pulisic fails to seize chance
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez got the goals for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half, but they also needed an impressive performance from second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to ensure progress in a competition they won four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter
ESPN
USWNT winning culture, mentality disappearing after third-straight loss - Carli Lloyd
Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said that the current United States women's national team has lost the winning mentality that once defined it after the team fell to its third-straight loss on Thursday. The USWNT went down 2-1 to Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after...
