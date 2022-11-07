When the whistle blew at the end of the final of last year's Copa America, the entire triumphant Argentina ran to Lionel Messi. Argentina had beaten Brazil 1-0 to win their first senior title in 28 years. But at that moment it seemed more important that Messi had finally got his hands on some senior silverware with his country. It was truly Messi's moment -- overshadowing the man who scored the only goal of the game.

7 HOURS AGO