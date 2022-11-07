ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN

Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent

The MLBPA announced that Justin Verlander, Mychal Givens, Tommy Pham and Jordan Lyles resolved option decisions in their contracts and are now free agents. Verlander opted out of the last year of his deal with the Houston Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. The 39-year-old righty had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and striking out 185 batters in 175 innings over 28 starts for the world-champion Astros. His strong campaign made him a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.
ESPN

Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox

BOSTON --  Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six homers...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers

Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. • New York Yankees outfielder...

