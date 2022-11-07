ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chick-Fil-A owner says offering 3-day workweek was best decision

By Irina Ivanova
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2nMm_0j1qdwBV00

As more businesses across America experiment with a four-day workweek , one Miami-area restaurant owner is taking the concept even further.

Justin Lindsey, who owns a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Kendall, Florida, is allowing employees to work the equivalent of a full 40-hour week in just three days, with four days off. He hit upon the idea of an ultra-condensed and unchanging schedule this winter, when the restaurant had been open for about half a year.

"They could plan their life around it — they could plan vacation, child care, school," said Lindsey, 42, of employees who opted for a three-day week. "I wanted them to be able to look out six months from now and know what days they were going to work."

It took several weeks to bring his staff around to the idea, said Lindsey. In particular, he said workers were incredulous that they wouldn't be "on call" on their days off and required to come in on short notice if the restaurant was shorthanded — a common practice at fast-food restaurants as well as among large retailers.

But months into the experiment, Lindsey said it's working better than he could have imagined.

"We  have a manager who's from Scotland — he's taken two trips back to Scotland this year and he still has PTO available," he said, noting that another manager was able to graduate from the University of Central Florida thanks to her three-day schedule and intends to keep it while she pursues a master's degree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncj01_0j1qdwBV00
A view of the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Kendall, Florida. Facebook

To accommodate the shorter week, Lindsey created several "pods" of employees who would each work three extra-long shifts a week, rotating to spread out weekend shifts equally. So far, about a quarter of the restaurant's roughly 160 employees have shifted to the three-day schedule, according to Lindsey.

The three-day schedule is made easier because his restaurant, like all Chick-fil-As, is closed on Sundays. That means six work days can be evenly split among two working pods. One set of employees works Monday through Wednesday, while the other works Thursday through Saturday the groups switch periodically so the burden of working Saturdays, the busiest day, is spread evenly.

Longer days

The tradeoff of fewer shifts, of course, is longer hours. Each shift of a three-day schedule can be a potentially grueling 13 to 14 hours.

"It does take a little bit of an adjustment," Lindsey said, but added that most of the staffers working a three-day week were already working long days, so the additional stretch was manageable.

For his restaurant, the chief benefit is consistency, said Lindsey. Previously, there would be kinks in service because staff would be working different, overlapping shifts.

"For [workers] it's great because they know what the schedule is, and for us it's great because we can stretch the shift to cover all our peaks during the day," he said. "In the traditional schedule, managers would come and go throughout the day. Someone would come in to open and leave at 1 p.m., someone else would come in at noon and leave at 10."

A Chick-fil-A corporate spokesperson said no other restaurant in the franchise has tried to implement a three-day week. But Lindsey said many other Chick-fil-A owners have expressed interest and contacted him for help implementing the scheduling policy.

Lindsey's novel approach could also prove useful in attracting workers. He told CBS MoneyWatch that he's been flooded with applications since posting some open jobs. In one week, the restaurant got nearly 430 applications for the positions, which pay $15 to $17 an hour and include health benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8LU4_0j1qdwBV00
Chick-fil-A

Restaurant trade publication QSR reported that Lindsey's location is on track to pull in $17 million in sales this year — more than double the $8 million a year average for a single location.

Lindsey has 12 years of restaurant experience, all of them with Chick-fil-A. (He owned a mall restaurant for 11 years before switching to the Kendall location in 2021.)  His unusual schedule is in sharp contrast with the trend in the food service world toward just-in-time scheduling , in which staff work unpredictable and irregular schedules, supposedly as a way to better accommodate the ebb and flow of business.

"Your time doesn't belong to me because you work for me — it's your time," Lindsey said. "I"ve made that mistake before. I've sacrificed time with my family for the business. And that's time that is precious, that you can't get back."

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day

It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
Delish

The Best Veterans Day Food Deals Of 2022

Every year on November 11, we honor veterans and members of the military for their service. And what better way to say thank you than with a free or discounted food. Several restaurants like Starbucks, Red Lobster, and TGI Fridays are offering free meals or discounts to honor our heroes. We've rounded up some of the best deals below—just make sure to bring proof of service with you.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays

The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy