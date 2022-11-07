Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: Bertha’s Cafe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bertha’s Café is known in the community for a sweet treat, fresh salad, or deli sandwich with local bread, oven-baked whole turkey, or chicken breast with house rub. Owned by Beth Goldwater since 2005, Bertha’s Cafe is now under new ownership. “Sam” Somontha...
AZFamily
18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
AZFamily
Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 2 hours...
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. 2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Roughly 400K ballots left to...
AZFamily
Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark. Updated: Nov....
AZFamily
No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirmed on Friday afternoon no powder was found inside two suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office several days ago. However, those weren’t the initial letters reported to police that had powder inside them. On Sunday, Phoenix fire responded to a...
AZFamily
Weekend Valley freeway restrictions include I-17, I-10
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are two highway closures and a highway restriction this holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation suggests that drivers allow extra time and plan alternate Loops when driving around the Valley. Interstate 17 southbound closed in Deer Valley. The southbound lanes of I-17 will close...
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Glendale as she announces more shows nationwide
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, rejoice! 17 more U.S. shows, including one in Glendale, have been added to the tour list for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”. Early Friday morning, Swift announced an additional show at State Farm Stadium for March 17, one day before she was originally slated to kick off her spring tour. Those two shows will have opening acts by Paramore and GAYLE. Arizona is the same place she started her “Reputation” tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
AZFamily
U.S combat veteran speaks at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale held its annual Veterans Day commemoration Friday to honor veterans in the community for their service in the military. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega emceed, and Joan Fudala, a historian and Air Force Veteran, also spoke. This year’s keynote speaker, Rose Mattie, set the ceremony’s theme by asking veterans to share stories of their service.
AZFamily
Construction worker in critical condition after apparent jobsite accident in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trench worker is fighting for his life after being at a Goodyear jobsite early Thursday morning. Authorities were called out around 9:30 a.m. to a rescue call near Citrus and Van Buren When crews arrived, they found a worker seriously hurt who needed to be rescued. Crews were able to get to them and rushed them to the hospital in critical “and unstable” condition. Details on what happened at the site are unclear and details on the extent of the worker’s injuries weren’t immediately released.
AZFamily
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
AZFamily
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year. The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m....
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeping through Arizona bringing rain and snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold front is sweeping through Arizona today. Look for cool and breezy weather with a high of only 67 degrees in the Valley. That’s 13 degrees below normal for the Phoenix area for this tie of year. A large low-pressure system is centered over...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Comments / 0