'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Says She’d 'Love a Relationship' But Has No Interest In Marriage
There isn't a detail about Jennifer Aniston's love life that hasn't been hyper-analysed, speculated over, and reported on over the years; but even then, she continues to believe in love. In a new interview with Allure, the Friends actress addressed whether or not she would ever get married again following...
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Says She Privately Tried IVF to Get Pregnant but Has ‘Zero Regrets’ After ‘Challenging Road’
Jennifer Aniston gave Allure one of the most candid interviews of her career, revealing that while the tabloids constantly speculated for years over whether or not she was pregnant, Aniston was privately trying to have a child. Though she wasn't able to conceive at the time, she has “no regrets” now after going through that journey.
Elle
Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle
This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'
Elle
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed in Statement Oversized Coats for a Dinner Date
You know it's practically winter when celebs opt for oversized coats even for their Los Angeles outings. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ushered in the mid-fall chill in the most flashy of outerwear while arriving to dinner at Catch Steak last night. Fox wore a monochromatic green ensemble, pairing a fuzzy lime green coat with darker green sweatpants and sneakers. Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a black and white look, pairing a white jacket with all black writing over a black mesh top and patent pants.
Elle
Emma Roberts Just Got 'Tiramisu' Hair And The Colour Looks Good Enough To Eat
Who knew hair could have you craving dessert as early as 10 in the morning? Well, apparently Emma Roberts did, seeing as she just debuted an autumn/winter hair refresh that looks good enough to eat... Tiramisu style. To introduce us to Emma's new look, her hair colourist/stylist, Nikki Lee took...
Elle
Chris Evans Reportedly Has Been Secretly Dating Alba Baptista for ‘Over a Year’
People's newest Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans actually hasn't been single for some time. The magazine revealed today that Evans has had a secret actress girlfriend for the last year: 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. Evans, 41, and Baptista have been dating “for over a year and it's serious,” a source...
Elle
This Is How Rihanna Did Her Makeup for the Savage x Fenty Show
Rihanna has been very busy. Two weeks ago, she released her first new song in…a while. She finally gave her eager fans some insight on motherhood and her son, who was born in May, and somehow Rihanna still managed to go all-out for her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 show. The show, which can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video, showed off the newest collection of Rihanna’s lingerie line in the most Rihanna way possible–with dancers, out-of-this-world sets, and a few surprise guest appearances.
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Reveals IVF And Fertility Struggles
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she underwent IVF treatment many years ago due ongoing fertility issues and has described the time as being 'really hard'. The 53-year-old has been subjected to pregnancy speculation and scrutinised in the media for decades in relation to motherhood. And now, for the first time ever, the actor has opened up about her difficult journey with trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s.
Elle
Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Loves’ Bradley Cooper and Wants to Get Back Together
How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Friendly exes and co-parents Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper aren't fully back to dating yet but are considering it, sources have made clear to People and E! shortly after photos of the two wrapping an arm around each other during a New York City walk came out and sparked reconciliation rumors.
Elle
Cut To Size: Meet Ester Manas, The Brand Bringing Size Inclusivity To The Paris Runways
What will it take for fashion to become a more size-inclusive industry, from runway to shop floor? ELLE UK shines a light on the designers, models and advocates reimagining the body in fashion and pushing for a more size-inclusive industry for all. 'Empowering every type of woman' might sound like...
Elle
Baby Malti and Nick Jonas Welcome Priyanka Chopra Home in Sweet New Photo She Shared
Priyanka Chopra offered a rare look into one of her family of three's most intimate moments: her welcome back home after her trip to India. Chopra shared a shot of her reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who looks adoringly on at her holding their daughter Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” Chopra captioned her post.
Elle
Jennifer Garner's Favorite $31 Anti-Aging Retinol Eye Cream Is up for Grabs on Amazon Right Now
If you didn't already know, Jennifer Garner is a skincare queen. She's been a Neutrogena brand ambassador for years and still swears by their products. In fact, the 50-year-old recently revealed which eye cream has kept her looking and feeling so radiant—and frequent retinol users are going to love it.
Elle
A Strong Finish
As the year draws to a close, reinvigorate your bathroom shelves and make-up and skincare regimens with these tips from our favourite beauty icons and experts. 'A body serum in a mist! Need I say more?' says Dubroff of Chanel's luxuriously scented head-to-toe hydrator, a lightweight antidote to parched winter skin. For make-up, her must-have tools include a foundation-blending brush, Lashify's Control Kit, which she swears is the key to 'life-changing lashes', and a balmy lipstick, which can be worn as a soft stain or built up to a bold pop of colour.
Elle
Meet the Home Birth Whisperer
Elsa Hosk was used to being photographed. The statuesque Swedish model had appeared in eight annual Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and she’d been a muse for a Rodeo Drive’s worth of luxury fashion brands. On Instagram, she had routinely posted behind-the-scenes snapshots, playful selfies, and scenic vacation dispatches wearing lingerie for her 8 million followers. But late one morning in February 2021, the camera captured Hosk like she’d never been captured before, in the most vulnerable of scenarios: giving birth to her first child, in her own home in Los Angeles. Her nine-pound daughter, Tuulikki, was in a complex position, with her hand and her arm raised above her head and extending into the birth canal. It was a situation that could have sounded alarm bells in the hospital, and might have elicited some form of surgical intervention, like a Cesarean section or an episiotomy. But at home with her doula and midwife, Hosk worked through it with massage and pushing. There were no makeup artists, no posing, no optimization of angles—just raw human exertion. For once, Hosk wasn’t even aware of the camera. “You’re like an animal. It’s brutal,” she tells me. “I was so inside the birth that I didn’t notice her photographing me. You’re just in a different dimension.”
