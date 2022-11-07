2022 CMA Awards: Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Talk Bringing ‘the Heat’ as Co-Hosts (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
Albany Herald
Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount's 'Tulsa King'
Building on the success of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ and producer Taylor Sheridan have seemingly seized on a streaming strategy built around casting veteran movie stars, an available commodity in an industry known for ageism. Enter "Tulsa King," a slim vehicle for Sylvester Stallone that's a little too overtly designed as a mobster fish out of water.
Albany Herald
Nick Cannon is set to welcome his 12th child
If Hollywood is looking for someone to cast in another version of "Cheaper by the Dozen," Nick Cannon would now seem the natural lead. The host of the show "The Masked Singer" continues to embrace fatherhood, this time with Abby De La Rosa, who has confirmed that she will welcome her third child with Cannon.
Albany Herald
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: See Eliza’s Leap of Faith as She Heads to Justin in Baltimore (VIDEO)
Eliza Isichei shocked everyone left in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 when she told Rodney Matthews, who she’s been dating for most of this season, that she made a mistake she now aims to correct. The breakup prompted Eliza to leave the beach as well as the heartbroken Rodney. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, the islanders are still reeling from the departures, but Eliza is far away from paradise. In the clip from Monday’s upcoming episode, Eliza arrives in Baltimore to tell Justin Glaze that she should have chosen him.
Albany Herald
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.
Comments / 0