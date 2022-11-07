Xbox Studios boss admits Halo Infinite’s post-launch content failed to deliver: ‘We just fell short’

Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.

1 DAY AGO