Xbox Studios boss admits Halo Infinite’s post-launch content failed to deliver: ‘We just fell short’

The original Warzone will go offline for 12 days and re-launch as Warzone Caldera, but without Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep
When Warzone 2 launches on Nov. 16, the original game will seemingly be left to fend for itself, Activision announced today. On the launch date for season 01 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the original Warzone will temporarily go offline. Twelve days later on Nov. 28, it will re-launch as Warzone Caldera.
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
Three partnered organizations have now parted ways with their Halo rosters—what’s next?
After Wednesday’s announcement that Complexity joins the HCS partnership program next year alongside Quadrant, uncertainty around the status of many of its currently partnered organizations has come back into focus. Today, both Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming announced it has parted ways with its Halo rosters, joining eUnited, which similarly...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
The CEO of a now-crumbling crypto exchange reportedly secured millions of dollars of investment in a Zoom call—all while playing League of Legends
For many people, League of Legends is one of the hardest video games to learn and master since it features over 150 champions, countless items, and mechanics that need to be constantly monitored throughout a match. It would probably be hard to hold a conversation with someone while playing the...
Final Fantasy XIV’s beloved Island Sanctuaries are getting more content in Patch 6.3
Those who have squeezed all of the content they can out of Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries are in for a treat since the developers told fans that they’ll be getting more content in the next big patch. Patch 6.3 will bring with it more content for Island...
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
When does the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass come out?
Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most highly anticipated releases for the game to date. The update will add new maps, operators, and more to the game, which has already broken several records for being the most-played Call of Duty title of all time.
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
When does Patch 6.3 release in Final Fantasy XIV?
Endwalker has now nearly released one year ago, and players keep discovering new content while waiting for the next expansion of Final Fantasy XIV. The update 6.25 brought many new features to discover last month, including the Omicron beast tribe, Hildibrand sidequests, balance changes, and more. The next major update...
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
Tyler1 surprises viewers with low-effort Kratos cosplay during God of War Ragnarök stream
God of War: Ragnarok was released only yesterday, on Nov. 9, and it’s already one of the most beloved games of the year, IGN praising it to the skies and giving it 10 out of 10. And like many other streamers, Tyler1 has jumped on that GoW bandwagon and surprised his audience with Kratos cosplay and GoW stream.
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode looks like a fast-paced, more casual Escape From Tarkov
Call of Duty has finally shown off some gameplay from the upcoming new mode DMZ coming with Warzone 2, and it’s already garnering some intense reactions. The mode is an attempt for CoD to enter the extraction shooter genre, made popular by games like Escape From Tarkov, where players spawn into the massive Al Mazrah map and complete various objectives while trying to survive.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
Dr Disrespect taunts CoD devs over event snub, implies it’s their loss
Dr Disrespect is still bitter about being snubbed from the Call of Duty: Next event in September—which the organizers told him happened because he “talks too much trash” about the franchise. The two-time insisted he meant well with his constructive criticism. He wanted his harsh words to...
Where to get the Frozen Flame in God of War: Ragnarök
Kratos is back, wielding his Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, tearing off heads, and battling gods. The God of War has returned with Ragnarök looming over the entirety of Asgard. The developers, Santa Monica Studios, have provided fans with another gem. There’s a neverending stream of possibilities...
