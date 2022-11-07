Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

