Linda Trull
Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Linda B. Haley
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda B. Haley, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr. of Tullahoma and Sevierville, born July 29, 1930, passed away at home with family on November 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Tipps was a member of Alder Branch Baptist Church in Sevierville and former member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Born in Mulberry, Tennessee, he attended school in Mulberry, Lynchburg and Flintville. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952.
First Ribbons for a Reason event, Dec. 15
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cordially invites you to attend the 1st Ribbons for a Reason Ceremony in memory of victims of homicide. The ceremony will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Meeting Hall on December 15th, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. 1329 McArthur Street. Manchester, TN...
Manchester Christmas Parade, deadline to register approaching
The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is coming and the deadline to register your float is fast approaching. It’s just time to sign up for the Christmas parade! The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you are interested in...
Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony this Saturday
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
BASKETBALL: Westwood sweeps Cascade in conference play
Kaysen Lowery knocked down a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play to complete a second half comeback for the Westwood Rockets, send the game into overtime and eventually into the win column for the Rockets, 49-44 over Cascade Thursday night in Manchester. The Rockets were down 22-8 at halftime before...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks help identifying suspects
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to identify the individuals or the vehicle pictured. These individuals and vehicle were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on November 6, 2022. Any information is appreciated and a $500 reward has been offered upon the arrest and conviction of these individuals.
