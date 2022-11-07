Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."

EMPORIA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO