Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Emporia State topped MIAA conference opponent Fort Hays State, 5-1, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday morning. The Hornets started off on the front foot early in the match as they applied pressure to Fort Hays State. The Hornets broke through in the 11th minute when Mackenzie Dimarco received a direct pass from Joanie Westcoat before streaking past a pair of Tiger defenders to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Following continued pressure, Emporia State doubled their lead as Dimarco cut a pass through the box to assist Haley Sparks in the 19th minute.
Emporia gazette.com
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer adds seven on signing day
Emporia State head coach Bryan Sailer has announced the addition of seven players that will be attending ESU next year and playing soccer for the Hornets. Aubree Blackman, Ali Coash, Danielle Desmarteau, Karlie Kanaga, Paige Putter, Ava Smith, and Katie Stoskopf will be joining the Hornets as freshmen next season.
Emporia gazette.com
Three from Emporia State named to MIAA Soccer All-Tournament Team
The MIAA has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams. For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU basketball programs ink one player on signing day
The Emporia State basketball programs each announced the signing of one player on signing day Wednesday. Men’s head coach Craig Doty announced that Devin Conley has signed to attend Emporia State University and play basketball for the Hornets.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling ranked ninth by Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association
The Emporia High School boys wrestling team was ranked ninth in Class 5A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association in the preseason rankings released on Wednesday. The Spartans have four individual wrestlers that are ranked. Senior Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler at 150 pounds. Senior Lukas Hainline is ranked fourth at 138 pounds. Seniors Davian White and Bobby Trujillo are sixth at 165 and 190 pounds.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Avary, Olivia Eckert sign college letters of intent
Two of the top girls golfers in Emporia High School history officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college on Wednesday afternoon. Avary Eckert will play at Missouri Southern State University while Olivia Eckert will continue her career at Iowa Central Community College next year.
Emporia gazette.com
Mach makes all-conference Honorable Mention
Emporia State Volleyball's Leah Mach was named Honorable Mention All-MIAA in a vote of the conference coaches. Mach was 17th in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association with 2.60 kills per set. She finished the season with 276 kills in 29 matches and led the non-liberos for the Hornets with 2.58 digs per set.
Emporia gazette.com
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
Emporia gazette.com
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 11.9.22
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia a…
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm threat drops; so will temperatures
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia area over the next few days. The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood face “very high grassland fire danger” Wednesday. Some gusts in central Kansas could reach 50 miles per hour.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Emporia gazette.com
Greenwood County stays politically red
Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not.
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans Day Memorial Service moves to Anderson Building
The Veterans Day Memorial Service is moving to the Anderson Building this year. Event organizers confirmed that Friday’s event will be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, after originally being scheduled at the All Veterans Memorial. The service is still slated for 11 a.m., after the Veterans Day parade...
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County board approves windows upgrade
The North Lyon County school board talked about windows Wednesday night. But not the computer kind. The board approved a bid of $274,613.33 to install new windows at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The district will get them through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Emporia gazette.com
Smith's question on sheriffs passes at polls; second one seems to fail
One ballot question stole the spotlight during the Kansas Primary in August. Voters in Tuesday’s general election had two less attention-getting questions to answer, and they appeared to give a split decision. A constitutional amendment giving the state legislature more power to amend regulations failed by a narrow margin,...
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County leads state with foreign ownership of ag land
International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres. Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big...
Comments / 0