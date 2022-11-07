ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Moon selling “Pie Pints” for a fun, seasonal beer topper

Sure there are wine and cheese parties and whiskey pairings, but one beer maker is upping the ante this holiday season by adding something sweeting alongside their suds.

Blue Moon has ditched the customary orange slide they use to top their beer and instead are selling Pie Toppers for their pints instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRgXQ_0j1qaKyc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akFii_0j1qaKyc00

The brewery has teamed with “Baked by Melissa” to develop three unique crafted pie flavors to match up with a select beer variety.

There is the Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie which is described as a classic pumpkin pie, with an elevated twist. With coriander and orange zest, this dessert is perfectly paired with a traditional Blue Moon.

There’s also a Tropic Sky Pie with the winning combination of mango and pineapple. It’s a slice that’s meant to be combined with Blue Moon’s citrus wheat beer, LightSky.

Finally, there’s a Coconut Citrus pie that brings a tropical citrus twist that will blend perfectly with Moon Haze’s heartier hazy pale ale.

If you want to sample this beer and pie pairing, you can purchase a three-pack for your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebration by CLICKING HERE. (Glassware and beer not included.)

