Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

William Lee "Bill" May

William Lee “Bill” May, age 83, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of William May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Steven Dale Bartram

Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness. Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam. He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia. Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

William "Bill" Hunt

BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Benjamin F. Knapp

Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby. Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mary Thompson

Mary Kathryn Thompson, 96, of Crestline, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Broadway Creek Senior Living in Medina, OH. Mary was born in Crestline, on July 2, 1926, to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Yeitter) Poffenbaugh. She married Arthur “Art” Thompson on November 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2015.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

R Edward Ernsberger

R. Edward Ernsberger, 65, a lifelong resident of Shelby, went home to the Lord's House on October 21, 2022 after a brief illness. His beloved wife, Jane, whom he called his "Beautiful Bride" for the last 40 years, was by his side. Ed was born on March 28, 1957 to...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

The fight at home: Mansfield's Veterans Day speaker talks advocacy in D.C.

MANSFIELD — It's been decades since Larry Moore fought alongside other members of the military, but he's been fighting for them ever since. Moore, a lifetime Richland County resident who served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, was the featured speaker at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

The Village of New Washington Holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas

The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Concerts at The Galion Featuring Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet

Galion Community Theatre completes its 2022 Concert Series on Friday, November 18th at 8:00 PM. Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet will be swinging into the theatre to bring our audiences a wide selection of jazz standards. If you can’t keep your toes from tapping, feel free to get up and dance in front of the stage.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway

Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
PERRY, OH
richlandsource.com

'Luminous City' public artwork comes to life in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon. That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: 'Luminous City' mural officially opened in downtown Mansfield

Photos taken Thursday afternoon for the opening of "Luminous City," a photographic mural that is a collaboration between local a photographer, artists, and organizations invested in creating public art. The new mural is in the Mankind Murals Inc. studio lot along Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington's BP Electric celebrates HomeServe Contractor awards

LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company. Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany finally dismisses Cincinnati Moeller in spectacular fashion

If only SportsCenter could've been at this one. It was worth that kind of attention after New Albany survived Cincinnati Moeller in a 2-1 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 9. Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Eagles and the Fighting Crusaders locked...
NEW ALBANY, OH

