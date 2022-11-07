Read full article on original website
William Lee "Bill" May
William Lee “Bill” May, age 83, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of William May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Steven Dale Bartram
Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness. Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam. He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia. Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects.
William "Bill" Hunt
BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
Benjamin F. Knapp
Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby. Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years.
Mary Thompson
Mary Kathryn Thompson, 96, of Crestline, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Broadway Creek Senior Living in Medina, OH. Mary was born in Crestline, on July 2, 1926, to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Yeitter) Poffenbaugh. She married Arthur “Art” Thompson on November 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2015.
R Edward Ernsberger
R. Edward Ernsberger, 65, a lifelong resident of Shelby, went home to the Lord's House on October 21, 2022 after a brief illness. His beloved wife, Jane, whom he called his "Beautiful Bride" for the last 40 years, was by his side. Ed was born on March 28, 1957 to...
The fight at home: Mansfield's Veterans Day speaker talks advocacy in D.C.
MANSFIELD — It's been decades since Larry Moore fought alongside other members of the military, but he's been fighting for them ever since. Moore, a lifetime Richland County resident who served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, was the featured speaker at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony.
The Village of New Washington Holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas
The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
Concerts at The Galion Featuring Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet
Galion Community Theatre completes its 2022 Concert Series on Friday, November 18th at 8:00 PM. Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet will be swinging into the theatre to bring our audiences a wide selection of jazz standards. If you can’t keep your toes from tapping, feel free to get up and dance in front of the stage.
Shelby Foundation commits funding to Richland County Fairgrounds Show Arena
SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation continued its ongoing support of the agricultural community by committing funding to the Richland County Agricultural Society’s arena project. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved $25,000 for the arena’s construction at last month’s meeting.
Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway
Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
'Luminous City' public artwork comes to life in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon. That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
No pain, no gain: Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Perrysburg
Powell Olentangy Liberty handed Perrysburg a tough 14-3 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Richland County Foundation welcomes new finance director
MANSFIELD -- Rachel Weber, CPA, has been selected as the director of finance at the Richland County Foundation. Weber most recently was the CFO and practice manager for Women’s Care Inc. in Mansfield.
GALLERY: 'Luminous City' mural officially opened in downtown Mansfield
Photos taken Thursday afternoon for the opening of "Luminous City," a photographic mural that is a collaboration between local a photographer, artists, and organizations invested in creating public art. The new mural is in the Mankind Murals Inc. studio lot along Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield.
GALLERY: 'Exit Laughing' opens Friday night at Mansfield Playhouse
Photos from a dress rehearsal of "Exit Laughing" from Wednesday night on the 2nd Stage at the Mansfield Playhouse. The show opens Friday night, Oct. 11.
Lexington's BP Electric celebrates HomeServe Contractor awards
LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company. Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.
Tiny Tim Shoppe offers kid-friendly, affordable Christmas shopping Nov. 19-Dec. 17
MANSFIELD — Christmastime is right around the corner, and with it, the spirit of giving. Downtown Mansfield Inc. will operate the Tiny Tim Shoppe again this holiday season, offering area children to practice generosity.
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
New Albany finally dismisses Cincinnati Moeller in spectacular fashion
If only SportsCenter could've been at this one. It was worth that kind of attention after New Albany survived Cincinnati Moeller in a 2-1 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 9. Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Eagles and the Fighting Crusaders locked...
