Stanley Wood
4d ago

The block started fairly in the front of the Alabama player but the player turns his back on the LSU player while fighting off the block. No foul.

Nick Saban has plan to stop opposing fans from rushing the field

Nick Saban feels there is one foolproof plan to stop opposing fans from rushing the field after defeating the Crimson Tide. Alabama players and coaches have had to navigate through a sea of opposing fans twice this season after suffering losses to LSU and Tennessee. Each event has had its fair share of intense moments with Jermaine Burton allegedly striking a Tennessee fan and Saban being approached by an LSU fan with close fists. On “Hey Coach” Thursday he said Alabama has to do one thing to keep opposing fans in the stands.
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama

LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
ESPN

Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
LSUCountry

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City

Tigers continue to put together a solid stretch of possessions to take control. The elite guard play has been on full display in this one. Turnovers continue holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allow the Kangaroos to stay in this one. Tigers lead 68-61 with 5:06 remaining.
tdalabamamag.com

Joel Klatt of FOX is not buying ‘the dynasty’ is dead’ talk for Alabama

People have been discussing ‘the dynasty is dead’ for Alabama since its second loss of the season to LSU, but one national media pundit is not buying it. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports is choosing not to take the bait. He thinks Alabama is ‘still going to be Alabama.’ The Crimson Tide has a chance to get in the SEC Championship Game if it wins out and LSU loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M. It is a long shot for the Tide, but we have seen crazier things in college football. ESPN is giving Alabama a 17 percent chance of making the CFP.
247Sports

Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues prep work for Mississippi Rebels

Alabama football continued its prep work for Mississippi on Wednesday. After a loss to LSU, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to right the ship against the Rebels. A few players spoke during media availability and this team has a lot to play for. Alabama has an opportunity to grab the keys from LSU for the SEC West if the Tigers lose to Arkansas and Texas A&M. Lane Kiffin looks to be the third former Saban assistant to beat him.
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
