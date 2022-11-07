Our adaptations to stress are a kind of learning. Effort is associated with learning. Contrary to Yoda, there is a "try" and it's key to doing. All our physiological systems exist in a kind of balance. This is part of a foundational principle of "homeostasis" and speaks to our biological ability to adapt to things. Especially new stressors like learning a new skill. That skill could be something seemingly as simple as strength training or as complex as playing the guitar. You stress yourself and you adapt to minimize the effects of the stress.

