ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Woman Discovers Two Pythons Mating Behind Her Microwave

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CrV2_0j1qSSQq00
No Release Required.

A woman in Australia discovered an absolutely terrifying scene in her kitchen one morning—two gigantic mating pythons.

Anyone living Down Under understands that they’re going to encounter deadly creatures on a regular basis, so bravery is a must. The county is home to crocodiles, great white sharks, and kangaroos. Yes, kangaroos may look adorable, but they can knock someone out with a single blow.

Australia also hosts several highly-venomous spiders, jellyfish, octopus, fish, and snakes. So seeing a non-venomous python in the wild is one of the least terrifying experiences that someone can expect. But finding them in their home is a different story.

A woman in Buderim, which sits along the coast in Queensland, had that feeling of dread doubled when she walked into her kitchen and noticed that her microwave moved overnight. When she peeked behind it, the two—absolutely massive—serpents were having a moment.

She called The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers to handle the situation. And though they handle snakes for a living, even they were impressed by the beasts. After brave staff members removed the threat, they posted a picture on the company’s Facebook account.

While Pythons aren’t venomous, they’re still incredibly dangerous creatures. The animals kill by wrapping around the prey and squeezing so hard that they stop blood from circulating to the brain.

Smaller snakes aren’t threatening to people, but if they’re as large as the two in the picture, they can take down a full-grown adult.

Indonesia Woman Killed by 22-Foot Python

In fact, a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia tragically lost her life last month after a more than 20-foot python strangled her and swallowed her whole.

The Daily Mail shared the heartbreaking story on Oct. 25. Jarah, a grandmother from the Jambi province of Sumatra had headed out to the jungle to collect rubber on the morning of her attack. When she didn’t return, her family alerted the authorities.

It took two days for a search party to find Jarah’s body inside a 22-foot-long snake’s stomach. Authorities killed the snake.

As terrifying as the story is, experts say that it is still “extremely rare” for a python to kill a human. Bruce Jayne, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, explained that the creature has to be extremely large to kill a human. And most in the wild are much too small.

“It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes,” he shared. “As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
WGMD Radio

Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python

A 54-year-old Indonesian grandmother who went missing last Friday while collecting rubber on a plantation near her home in Jambi was eventually found in the stomach of a 22-foot python after a two-day search. Family members of the woman, identified as Jahrah, called emergency services on Friday evening and started...
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy