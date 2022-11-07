Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Camp minden prep
Planning activities for the 2023 edition of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) tour event scheduled for Camp Minden have begun, and already a multi-parish. cooperative effort is underway to make more improvements at the tournament site. Equipment and workers from the Bossier and Webster Parish police juries along. with the...
Community Meetings about Ongoing Excavation of Contaminated Soil near Former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Be Held November 15, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City. Residents will learn about...
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr.
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. Bossier City, LA – Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. “Jody,” Age 68 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday morning November 5, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 26, 1953 to Carmen A. Prest and Joseph A. Prest, Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Class of 1971.
Sewer Work
Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to. increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those. A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No. 1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80...
BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category. Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.
Louisiana Lottery First Quarter Transfers Up $4.3 Million From Last Year
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $50.6 million to the state treasury, about $4.3 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $7.1 million. “This fiscal year is off to a great start thanks to strong...
Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Crash
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove. The initial investigation revealed...
High school football: Bossier Parish first-round game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m. Haughton No. 27 non-select Division I, Airline No. 7. HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs averaged 33.2 points per game in the regular season and allowed 30.9 … Haughton was within six of Airline early in the fourth quarter in regular-season game … Senior QB Colin Rains passed for 289 yards and ran for 88 in last meeting … Senior RB Tyler Rhodes rushed for 119 yards … Senior WR Jalen Lewis had six catches for 158 yards … Junior WR Rashard Douglas had three receptions for 101 yards … Bucs lost to No. 8 Chalmette 21-20 in first round last season.
Men’s college basketball: BPCC off to 2-0 start
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 2-0 start after an 85-66 victory over Piney Woods Thursday in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Jon’Quarius McGhee and D’Marcus Hall led BPCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Logan Turner added 11 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 10. Hall had...
High school football: Two first-round games to be broadcast on local radio
Two first-round non-select Division I playoffs games Friday night involving parish teams will be broadcast on local radio. The Benton-Ponchatoula game will be on The Light 92.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/ksyr. The Airline-Haughton game will be on Miracle 89.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/kflo.
