MACI Investing $82 Million in Expansion to Support Electric Vehicles
The entrance to MACI. JTV file photo. (November 10, 2022 11:50 AM) The Enterprise Group of Jackson today announced Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is planning to expand at its existing facility in Parma, a project that will generate a total capital investment of $82 million and keep 241 jobs in the state. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in another state. MACI is phasing out its combustible products as it begins production of new products that support the industry’s transition to electric vehicles.
US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) Closed at I-94 Beginning Saturday for Traffic Shift
Crews work on the diverging diamond interchange at I-94, US-127 and West Avenue. MDOT photo. (November 10, 2022 3:28 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 to shift traffic to the new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) configuration in Jackson. This work is part...
Friday, November 11, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kristin Pluta, Health Officer & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officer, Jackson County Health Department. Jenny Mietelka & Brian Mick, St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Donna Lake, Trinity Lutheran Harvest Dinner. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 10.
Thursday, November 10, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kristin Pluta, Health Officer & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officer, Jackson County Health Department. Jenny Mietelka & Brian Mick, St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Donna Lake, Trinity Lutheran Harvest Dinner. 9 AM and 11 AM.
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dan Gallagher, Napoleon Township Supervisor. Ed Hatfield, Downtown Christmas Parade. Logan Everett & Brett Miles, Realtors, Pure Michigan Realty Group at Century 21 Affiliated. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart...
Willard (Bill) Rappleye Receives DAR Distinguished Citizen Award
(November 11, 2022 1:00 PM) The US 12 Heritage Trail Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored Willard (Bill) Rappleye as the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award. The award was presented at a gathering of friends and family at his son’s home in Horton on the occasion of Bill Rappleye’s 96th birthday.
Events of November 11, 12, and 13, 2022
Jackson County Veterans Day. 11 AM. Join the Jackson County Veterans Council as local Veterans and Veterans service organizations are honored at this annual event. Withington Park, Downtown Jackson. Veterans Day Dedication Service. 1:30 to 3 PM. You are invited to the Dedication Service of the African American Village Memorial...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 10, 2022
Pewamo-Westphalia 3, Hanover-Horton 0: The hard-hitting Pirates ended the season for Hanover-Horton High School in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 regional final on Thursday. PWHS won 25-15, 25-12, and 25-14 to win its second consecutive regional title. Pewamo-Westphalia outhit the Comets 41-20 and blocked a number of shots. Hadlie Barber led Hanover-Horton with five kills, and Chelsea Russ and Natalee Krage added four kills apiece for the Comets. Hanover-Horton finishes the season with a 25-20-1 overall record.
Laretz Hits the Weight Room to Improve in Football, Wrestling
Friday Football Feature – A kickoff for your weekend high school football. (November 11, 2022 10:04 AM) After injuring his knee during the 2021 football season, Napoleon High School running back Bart Laretz hit the weight room to gain weight and improve his overall speed. Oh, to be young...
