The entrance to MACI. JTV file photo. (November 10, 2022 11:50 AM) The Enterprise Group of Jackson today announced Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is planning to expand at its existing facility in Parma, a project that will generate a total capital investment of $82 million and keep 241 jobs in the state. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in another state. MACI is phasing out its combustible products as it begins production of new products that support the industry’s transition to electric vehicles.

PARMA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO