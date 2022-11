To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Press Release: NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network — NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 — a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO