Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (for PC) Review
It’s easy to forget that Sony occasionally produces platformers due to the press it receives for bombastic, action-adventure titles (Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted) and sad dad simulators (God of War, The Last of Us: Part I). Originally released alongside the Playstation 5, Sackboy: A Big Adventure quietly makes its way to the PC with wide-screen monitor support, high frame rates, and Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). It was one of the strongest, most underrated PS5 launch titles, and the $59.99 PC game remains just as fun almost two years later.
PC Magazine
AMD, Intel, Nvidia Support DirectStorage 1.1 to Reduce Game Load Times
Microsoft has released DirectStorage 1.1 — a way to significantly reduce PC game load times — and all the major graphics card vendors have decided to support it. In conjunction with the release, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia have begun publishing software drivers for their graphics cards to utilize DirectStorage 1.1.
PC Magazine
Google One Premium Subscribers Now Get VPN Protection on Windows, Mac
Starting today, Google is allowing subscribers to the Premium Google One plan to use its VPN service on Windows and Mac devices for the first time. A VPN was introduced as a free perk for Google One subscribers in 2020, as long as they were paying for the $9.99-per-month Premium tier. However, it could only be used on Android and iOS devices. Two years later and that same extra layer of protection can be used on Windows and Mac through a new desktop app, initially available in 22 markets.
PC Magazine
Asus ExpertCenter PN52 Review
With more folks than ever working remotely, the classic desktop PC market continues to shrink as the more flexible laptop grows. However, more people need to know that you really don’t have to compromise if you want the power and comfort of a desktop without the big box. Mini PCs are plentiful, and the Asus ExpertCenter PN52 (starts at $669, $968 as tested) is a fine example. The model we tested offers acceptable performance for its size and can be upgraded substantially. It works equally well as a workaday desktop PC, as the driver of a video display with an included VESA mount, or as a media streaming box. In fact, save for a less-than-stellar matchup against Apple's latest Mac mini, we find very little to complain about with this mini PC, earning it a solid four-star rating.
PC Magazine
Vizio M65QXM-K03 M-Series Quantum X TV Review
The 65-inch M-Series Quantum X ($899.99) is significantly brighter than the 50-inch TV model ($629) in the same series, and offers strong contrast and excellent color performance. Light bloom is a small factor, however, and shadow details can appear a bit washed out, but it’s a step up from the 50-inch model in every other way. Moreover, since it shares the same panel and backlight design as the 75-inch M-Series Quantum X, you can expect the bigger screen to offer similar performance. Despite these strengths, the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) and TCL 6-Series Google TV ($949.99 for 65 inches) remain our top picks for overall value and their even brighter panels, while the Hisense U6H ($799.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) is our Editors’ Choice for budget-friendly TVs.
Comments / 0