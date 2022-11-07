The 65-inch M-Series Quantum X ($899.99) is significantly brighter than the 50-inch TV model ($629) in the same series, and offers strong contrast and excellent color performance. Light bloom is a small factor, however, and shadow details can appear a bit washed out, but it’s a step up from the 50-inch model in every other way. Moreover, since it shares the same panel and backlight design as the 75-inch M-Series Quantum X, you can expect the bigger screen to offer similar performance. Despite these strengths, the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) and TCL 6-Series Google TV ($949.99 for 65 inches) remain our top picks for overall value and their even brighter panels, while the Hisense U6H ($799.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) is our Editors’ Choice for budget-friendly TVs.

2 DAYS AGO