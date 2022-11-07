ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Manuel
4d ago

Al Gore...this guy has amassed a net worth of $300 million dollars playing everyone with this climate change bs. Didn't he say years ago that Greenland was going to melt and that by now New York would be under water? All these climate extremists with their 20 year predictions that don't even come close to happening. 20 years...hmmm sounds like a good amount of time to make millions off the lie. Even that genius AOC has chimed in with a year prediction that the world will end. If that doesn't flash ...it's all a lie...nothing will.

Reta Regenold
4d ago

Is he still spewing the same crap from the 70's. We should all be dead by now according to him back then.

Erik
3d ago

Would not trust this guy with a match and a gallon of gasoline! All he does is jet around in his private jet, polluting, to spout his B/S about climate change!

Where Does Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Stand on Climate Change?

While many U.S. residents would have loved for President Trump to have resigned after he was impeached (twice), over in the U.K., the head of state actually did step down — after just six weeks in office. Following Liz Truss’ resignation as prime minister, Rishi Sunak was named her successor, leaving many wondering what Rishi Sunak’s climate change policies are.
Greta Thunberg Announces She Won’t Go to COP27 Due to Greenwashing

A few years ago, Greta Thunberg famously rode a racing yacht from Europe to New York to participate in climate conferences in the Americas., including COP25 (which would up being moved from Chile to Madrid at the last minute). But now, three years later, the climate activist is taking a stand against the climate change conference, and refusing to attend. Why won’t Greta Thunberg be at COP27?
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?

Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
Russian Missiles Severely Damage Ukraine Power System — but the War Is Enabling a Clean Energy Transition

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the fossil industry has faced major repercussions, and oil and gas prices have largely increased around the world. The war even prompted OPEC to ramp up oil production, as many countries decided to cut ties with Russian oil. But recently, Russia began sending missile strikes straight into Ukraine energy infrastructure, destroying grids and causing power outages.
Who Founded Just Stop Oil, the Civil Resistance Climate Group Throwing Soup at Art?

Since its founding in early 2022, the climate coalition Just Stop Oil has staged numerous protests, for which thousands of its volunteers have been arrested, all in the name of climate action. But this week, the organization announced that it would be stopping its series of protests that were blocking the M25, a major highway in the U.K. That said, who owns Just Stop Oil, and what exactly is the group’s mission?
