Final: Florida 88 Kennesaw State 78

– Florida called for a shot-clock violation as the clock ticks under 30 seconds, and that will do it. The Gators overcome a bit of a slow start, in addition to losing their starting point guard due to foul trouble, to improve to 2-0 in the Todd Golden era. –...
College football recruiting: Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida from Miami broken down by insiders

Fortunes shifted for two of the nation's most prominent programs Thursday when Pittsburgh (Calif.) High four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Billy Napier and the Gators moved up to No. 8 overall nationally in the 2023 recruiting rankings with the pledge, surpassing Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Rashada, 2023's No. 17 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback, is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to either school in this cycle.
Florida commits in action on Friday night

The high school football season has moved into the post season, as many commits in the Florida Gators recruiting classes chase that State Championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (CA) won their final regular season game big....
