UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida's flip of Jaden Rashada could prove to be a championship-level recruiting win
No matter how good recruiting is going, and recruiting has been going very well for Florida since Billy Napier and the new staff took over in Gainesville, you can typically only go as far as the quarterback room takes you. And Napier has plans of restoring every bit of glory...
'Pretty dang good': Castleton career night propels Gators to victory
An impassioned Kyle Lofton walked past the referee who had just charged him with his fourth foul of the night, making a remark in the process to voice his displeasure with the call. Whatever the Florida senior point guard said, it was enough to trigger an evening-ending technical foul, disqualifying...
Quotes from 4-star QB Jaden Rashada after flipping commitment from Miami to Florida
Four-star Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in June. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada's commitment helps Florida jump Miami in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings...
Final: Florida 88 Kennesaw State 78
– Florida called for a shot-clock violation as the clock ticks under 30 seconds, and that will do it. The Gators overcome a bit of a slow start, in addition to losing their starting point guard due to foul trouble, to improve to 2-0 in the Todd Golden era. –...
Commit Breakdown: What the Gators are getting in Jaden Rashada
Florida earned arguably its most significant commitment of the 2023 class just a few minutes after midnight on Nov. 11 as former Miami pledge Jaden Rashada announced his decision to decommit from the Hurricanes and immediately flip his commitment in favor of the Gators. Florida moved up to No. 8...
College football recruiting: Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida from Miami broken down by insiders
Fortunes shifted for two of the nation's most prominent programs Thursday when Pittsburgh (Calif.) High four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Billy Napier and the Gators moved up to No. 8 overall nationally in the 2023 recruiting rankings with the pledge, surpassing Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Rashada, 2023's No. 17 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback, is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to either school in this cycle.
Florida commits in action on Friday night
The high school football season has moved into the post season, as many commits in the Florida Gators recruiting classes chase that State Championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (CA) won their final regular season game big....
