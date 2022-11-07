Read full article on original website
Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
Secretary of State Raffensperger delivers remarks on future plans as he maintains seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following a 9% win over Bee Nguyen in Tuesday's midterm election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger met with press to discuss the future of voting in Georgia. Topics included the upcoming runoff, how ballots are to be issued and handled, why we have runoffs, and more.
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
Lt. Governor Candidate Charlie Bailey gives statement following narrow loss to Burt Jones
MACON, Ga. -- Following a less-than-4 % defeat to Republican Candidate Burt Jones, Charlie Bailey has issued a statement about the seat of Lieutenant Governor slipping through his fingers. “Last night, across the entire country, voters stood up and fought back against attacks on our Democracy," Bailey says. "I am...
Georgia Power pushed to expand solar program as regulators consider 12% rate hike request
Another round of hearings in Georgia Power’s rate case concluded Thursday with the final day dominated by a debate over whether the utility should expand its popular rooftop solar program. Georgia Power is pushing for a 12% increase in electricity rates over the next three years, along with other...
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
WEATHER WARN DAY: Nicole to bring wind, rain, possible tornadoes to Middle Ga.
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday morning. Impacts from the storm in Georgia will move in Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds will increase Thursday to 40 to 50 mph. Wind gusts could be stronger within heavier rain bands. The prolonged duration of gusty winds, combined with rain, could start bringing down some trees and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect for areas south and east of Macon. A wind advisory is in effect for everyone else.
