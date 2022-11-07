Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Greg Abbott's win shows Democrats haven't learned how to mess with Texas' status quo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been re-elected for a third term in office, beating out Democrat Beto O’Rourke, NBC News projects. Follow our 2022 midterm elections live blog at msnbc.com/midterms for the latest results, news and expert analysis in real time. Donald Trump endorsed Abbott last year, although it’s...
Abortion rights proved to be more important than GOP predicted
After the historic leak at the U.S. Supreme Court in the spring, as the public came to realize that Republican-appointed justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats immediately seized on the issue as one of the most pressing matters in the midterm elections. Republicans responded by effectively shrugging...
The 2022 midterms abortion results should surprise literally no one
Republicans can’t say they weren’t warned. During this week’s midterm elections, Americans decisively affirmed their support for abortion rights. A slew of notable anti-abortion candidates were defeated (cough, Dr. Oz, cough), and voters chose reproductive rights in five separate state ballot measures. This meant that Montana’s voters...
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’
In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters
Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count
Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’
Lauren Boebert opponent Adam Frisch is appealing to frustrated Colorado Independents and Republicans. "We're very focused on accumulating those frustrated Republicans, those Independents. They want people to focus on jobs... healthcare,” Frisch tells Joy Reid, “and not spend most of their time traveling around the country, especially an inordinate amount of time down in Mar-a-Lago, Florida."Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’
Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots left to come in. As long as they were postmarked by Nov....
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer
An MSNBC panel discusses Democratic midterm success in state legislatures and in particularly in Michigan where reelected Governor Gretchen Whitmer will head a Democratic controlled state government for the first time in decades. Nov. 10, 2022.
First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda
The first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, Summer Lee, lays out her agenda. “We need louder voices and we need people who are going to fight with every tool we have these days,” the congresswoman-elect tells Joy Reid.Nov. 10, 2022.
Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general
There was no name on a midterm ballot anywhere in America that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell cared about more than Andrea Campbell’s. Andrea Campbell returns to The Last Word as Massachusetts’s Attorney General-elect and joins Lawrence to discuss her historic win and their shared history.Nov. 11, 2022.
Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it
Maryland's Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore joins Morning Joe to discuss his run, why he says 'this is going to be Maryland's decade' and his plans for getting people back to work.Nov. 10, 2022.
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Republican Joe Lombardo wins the Nevada race for governor against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. Nov. 12, 2022.
