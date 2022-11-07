ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

MSNBC

Abortion rights proved to be more important than GOP predicted

After the historic leak at the U.S. Supreme Court in the spring, as the public came to realize that Republican-appointed justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats immediately seized on the issue as one of the most pressing matters in the midterm elections. Republicans responded by effectively shrugging...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

The 2022 midterms abortion results should surprise literally no one

Republicans can’t say they weren’t warned. During this week’s midterm elections, Americans decisively affirmed their support for abortion rights. A slew of notable anti-abortion candidates were defeated (cough, Dr. Oz, cough), and voters chose reproductive rights in five separate state ballot measures. This meant that Montana’s voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’

In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.

Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’

Lauren Boebert opponent Adam Frisch is appealing to frustrated Colorado Independents and Republicans. "We're very focused on accumulating those frustrated Republicans, those Independents. They want people to focus on jobs... healthcare,” Frisch tells Joy Reid, “and not spend most of their time traveling around the country, especially an inordinate amount of time down in Mar-a-Lago, Florida."Nov. 10, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots left to come in. As long as they were postmarked by Nov....
COLORADO STATE

