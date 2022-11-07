Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer

Image via the Daily Local News.

Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.

Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkins lymphoma. A friend started a GoFundMe page to help the family deal with the extra costs associated with treatment.

The Coatesville players learned about his diagnosis, and after a hard-fought game between the teams, everybody gathered at midfield to present Picard with balloons and a gift.

“Class act all the way Coatesville,” wrote Rachael Taylor Wilson, who posted the video of the event on Facebook.

