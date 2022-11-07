ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qWux_0j1qIkaQ00
Image via the Daily Local News.

Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.

Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkins lymphoma. A friend started a GoFundMe page to help the family deal with the extra costs associated with treatment.

The Coatesville players learned about his diagnosis, and after a hard-fought game between the teams, everybody gathered at midfield to present Picard with balloons and a gift.

“Class act all the way Coatesville,” wrote Rachael Taylor Wilson, who posted the video of the event on Facebook.

Read more about this act of kindness in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College Announces Winners of Annual Short Fiction Contest

The Bucks County Short Fiction Contest is pleased to announce the winners for Fall 2022. Bob McCrillis of Doylestown won first place for his story, “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, also of Doylestown, was awarded second place for her story, “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch of New Hope captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man who was severely injured in crash passes away

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Missing 3-Year-Old ‘At Risk of Harm' Found Safe

A 3-year-old girl last seen in Montgomery County who police believed might be “at special risk of harm or injury" was found safe. The Pennsylvania State Police tweeted at 6:33 p.m. that the child had been found. Earlier, they said she had last been seen in the area of Swede Road in East Norriton around 12:50 p.m.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy