For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Allison. This snuggly girl is only about one year old and loves to lay around with people she’s comfortable with! She’s got a big purr and isn’t afraid to show off affection at all! You can adopt Allison at the Bowling Green Warren County Human Society. You can also view other adoptable pets the shelter has on there Petfinder website here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO