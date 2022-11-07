Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WKU Dance Company to perform WinterDance: Toyland
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-WKU Dance Company is lacing up their ballet shoes and tap shoes for their WinterDance: Toyland! performance. The show features a variety of ballet, jazz, modern and tap dance choreography. Magical elves bring all of your favorite toys and trinkets from Santa’s workshop to life onstage in this...
wnky.com
Local BGPD officers runs NY marathon, local man gears up for Japan marathon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Less than 1% of Americans ever complete a marathon. “Every runner dreams of running in the New York Marathon or Boston or Chicago, those are the three big ones,” said BGPD officer Penny Bowles. Bowles is part of that statistic. She just ran in the New York...
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
wnky.com
South Warren Lacrosse Hosts First Ever Signing Event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – South Warren hosted its first-ever girls’ lacrosse signing event on Wednesday night. Audrey Cook signed with the University of Alabama in Huntsville and her teammate, Ree Shrader, signed with Thomas More University. This is a huge accomplishment for both student-athletes, for not only signing...
wnky.com
First female monument at Kentucky capitol unveiled
GLASGOW, Ky. – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear unveiled a bronze sculpture of Nettie Depp– who was considered a public education trailblazer in the Commonwealth. Depp was elected as superintendent of schools in Barren County back in 1913, making her the first woman voted into public office in the county.
jpinews.com
Movie filmed in Barren Co. brings positive impact to community
The saying it’s “Better in the Barrens” and film production companies American Cinema Inspires and BTF Media believe that to be true after choosing Barren County for a movie set. Film work for “Finding Love in Sisters” began in October where locations in the county set the...
wnky.com
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Allison
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Allison. This snuggly girl is only about one year old and loves to lay around with people she’s comfortable with! She’s got a big purr and isn’t afraid to show off affection at all! You can adopt Allison at the Bowling Green Warren County Human Society. You can also view other adoptable pets the shelter has on there Petfinder website here.
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
wnky.com
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
wnky.com
2022 Thanksgiving turkeys 112% more expensive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Inflation is everywhere. And this year, it’s spread to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Retail price for fresh boneless and skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound this September… a 112 percent increase from last September, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
wnky.com
Five Bowling Green Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School hosted a huge signing day on Wednesday as Dom Davis, Kendle White, Meadow Tisdale, Soniyah Shelton, and Hallie Simpson all signed their letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Davis will be playing baseball at Rend...
Man confesses to leaving camera in Portland bathroom to film underage girls
A man accused of hiding a camera inside a Portland restaurant bathroom is now behind bars after a months-long investigation.
theloganjournal.com
Service One to open new Russellville location
Service One Credit Union’s branch in Russellville will move to a new location at 540 E. 4th Street. “This move will make our banking services more accessible to residents of the Logan County area,” according to the Branch Manager Ralph Addison. “We expect to complete our renovations...
Family discovers bodies of 3 veterans buried in loved one’s tomb
A World War II veteran’s family has learned the remains of not one, but three Marines had been mistakenly buried in their loved one’s tomb more than seven decades ago.
