Bridgeport Police need help identifying 2 and vehicle after car break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened at the Meadowbrook Mall.
Man arrested for harassing woman repeatedly over the phone
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having harassed a woman over the phone for several hours in the early hours of the morning days prior. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Deputy Pingley responded to a caller who had reported a man repeatedly harassing her with phone calls and messages beginning just before 11:00pm that night.
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Man charged after allegedly firing gun at Preston County home
A man was charged after he allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in Preston County.
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
Family copes with loss of 44-year-old man killed in fatal wrong-way crash
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Family members and friends are coping with the death of a 44-year-old man who was killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this week in Cabarrus County. Robert Dion Wilson and three others died in the chain-reaction wreck that happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 85 South in Kannapolis.
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WBTV
Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
WBTV
Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
Deputies: West Virginia man forces person to drive him 2 1/2 hours at knifepoint, threatens to drown him
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
Northbound lanes of I-79 fully shut down due to tractor-trailer accident
The northbound lanes of Interstate 79 have been fully shut down following a tractor-trailer accident.
West Virginia man with warrants arrested for drugs at Walmart
A man was charged after officers found drugs on his person while serving warrants at a Walmart in Monongalia County.
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
abc27.com
Employee shot, killed after dispute with Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Taco Bell manager was taken into custody in western Pennsylvania after police said a dispute with an employee turned deadly Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to an office building just 25 minutes outside of Pittsburgh in the afternoon of Nov. 9, when a...
WBTV
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Charges Dropped Against Injured Probationer Teen For Pennsylvania Amusement Park Shooting
All charges have been dropped against a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in a shooting at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 24, court records show following a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Darryl Pirl, 15, of West Mifflin, was on juvenile probation when...
