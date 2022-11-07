ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 2

Related
Lootpress

Man arrested for harassing woman repeatedly over the phone

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having harassed a woman over the phone for several hours in the early hours of the morning days prior. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Deputy Pingley responded to a caller who had reported a man repeatedly harassing her with phone calls and messages beginning just before 11:00pm that night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBTV

Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WBTV

Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBTV

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy