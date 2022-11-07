MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having harassed a woman over the phone for several hours in the early hours of the morning days prior. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, Deputy Pingley responded to a caller who had reported a man repeatedly harassing her with phone calls and messages beginning just before 11:00pm that night.

