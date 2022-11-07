Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NHL
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
Luongo developed own style on way to Hockey Hall of Fame, Schneider says
Mixed humor with hard work in mentoring younger Canucks teammate. Cory Schneider has a unique perspective on Roberto Luongo's Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday. They were Vancouver Canucks goalies from 2008-13 and shared the Jennings Trophy in 2010-11, when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (180) in the NHL. Luongo was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy that season, voted one of the top three goalies in the NHL for the third time. The Canucks won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team and came within a win of the Stanley Cup, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. They won the Presidents' Trophy again the following season.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, recorded one goal and an +1 plus/minus rating with four shots in eight...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
Canes Assign Suzuki To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Suzuki missed all of training camp due to an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured non-roster list at the start of the season.
NHL
Coyotes' ECHL Affiliate Ownership Excited to Grow Hockey in Georgia
Atlanta Gladiators owners Alex Campbell and Anson Carter team up to elevate hockey, looking forward to helping Arizona's prospects develop. There's something special brewing in Atlanta. The Arizona Coyotes' ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, were purchased in October by Alex Campbell, director of operations for Capital Staffing Solutions, and Anson...
NHL
AHL notebook: Spence, Lind among players to watch in Western Conference
Kings defenseman, Kraken forward lead group of prospects looking to make impact this season. The American Hockey League has a standout crop of young talent this season. Two weeks ago, we looked at 10 top Eastern Conference prospects. Today, a breakdown of some of the top in the Western Conference (in alphabetical order):
NHL
McAvoy makes season debut for Bruins against Flames
BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy made his season debut for the Boston Bruins against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday. The defenseman, who was in the starting lineup, had left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization surgery June 3 with an expected recovery time of six months, putting him more than three weeks ahead of schedule.
