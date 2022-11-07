How about something a little off-topic-ish? Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas spends many of his weekends inside a 1,000-horsepower race car while chasing tenths of seconds on tracks around the world, but he's also a dedicated cyclist who spends many of his off-days chasing PRs and KOMs on his gravel bike. Tiffany Cromwell races the UCI Women’s World Tour for Canyon / SRAM and has bagged wins at the Giro and Classics, and also represented Australia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Amy Charity is a retired pro racer who co-founded the SBT GRVL event in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and together with Valtteri and Tiffany, is putting in the FNLD GRVL in Lahti, Finland, next June. If you think you can keep up with Valtteri on two wheels, FNLD GRVL offers three different length rides to choose from, including the 177km 'Midnight Sun' course with nearly 3,000 meters of climbing.

1 DAY AGO