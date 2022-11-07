Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Details Announced for the 2022 Blue Diamond Enduro
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the 4th annual DVO Blue Diamond Enduro will take place on the beautiful trails of the Cottonwood Valley trail system in the Red Rock National Conservation Area (RRNCA). The RRNCA is located just outside of the picturesque town of Blue Diamond, Nevada. This Enduro is...
Pinkbike.com
Replay: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022. Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Pinkbike.com
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Downhill racing returns to Rotorua with wet and wild conditions. Check out the results below and see who mastered the mud. You can watch the replay here.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Cathro's Practical Guide to Learning New Mountain Bike Skills - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 1
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. This first episode offers up a basic framework for learning, while the rest of the series...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Racing DH World Cups with a Broken Wrist? | Pinkbike Racing
Coming into the season injured was always going to mean Jackson's last year before the elite category was going to be tough. Harsh conditions, injuries, and crashes are all part of mountain biking but can Jackson show what he can do before the end of the season? Or is he going to run out of time before he gets up to speed?
Pinkbike.com
Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up
Things other media outlets were too scared to report. Some say they didn't even happen. Commenters have turned up in droves to tell strangers on an internet forum that they work on their own bikes, actually, with some of them even holding a 100-hour YouTube Tutorial Viewership certificate that their partners made for them using Microsoft Paint 3D.
dornob.com
GoLo Solar-Powered Bike Camper Makes Cycling Trips a Lot Comfier
Bicycle touring is an intimate and invigorating way to travel, but it typically requires packing very light. Since you’re carrying your gear either on your back or in a bike trailer, you’ll probably be sleeping on a very thin camping mattress or in a hammock, depending on the terrain. But what comforts would you bring along if you could carry a much larger load? With the GoLo GoCamp, you basically get the best of both worlds, toting along a tiny RV with the ease of solar-powered electric pedal assist technology.
Pinkbike.com
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
For many racing fans, the year is split into two halves: race season and silly season, with the latter holding them over with semi-informed speculation and left-field guesses until spring arrives. We've already had one big move, though; Pauline Ferrand Prévot, AKA the Champion of Everything in 2022, signed with Ineos Grenadiers in October, and rumour has it that there's another champion moving on from their current team...
Pinkbike.com
Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids
Sixpack is releasing our first line of bike components for kids, the 1st Ride series. The new parts differ not only in size and color from the portfolio for adults. We paid special attention to kids' ergonomics and needs, designing integrated safety features for optimum protection when biking. Five components...
Pinkbike.com
KMC Releases New E-Bike Chainrings & Sprockets
High-performance replacement options for Shimano and Bosch e-bike systems. KMC Chain USA, the global leader of innovative chains, drivetrain components and drivetrain tools, has released its first range of e-bike chainrings and sprockets into the North American market. Chainrings and sprockets are now available for Shimano and second generation Bosch drive systems with plans to roll out more offerings in the near future.
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life
Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture. It's called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination. The Transit Trail has been designed for adventure straight from the...
Pinkbike.com
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
If you want one bike to do everything, how much travel should it have? All bikes have to find a compromise between climbing and descending performance, and suspension travel is usually seen as a good indicator of where a bike sits on that spectrum. But recently, short-travel trail bikes have...
Pinkbike.com
Leatt Releases 2023 Product Range
Leatt is thrilled to announce the launch of our new 2023 MTB range - the sleekest, most stylish range to date. The new range includes a variety of brand-new helmets and shoes, as well new women’s apparel and bad weather gear. Enabling you to go beyond in style in 2023! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, we are now able to go out again, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. With Leatt, you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.
Pinkbike.com
Riding Culture Launches Its Own Downhill Collection
Riding Culture is looking to add to its legitimacy in bike parks. The young Swiss brand, known for its extremely abrasion-resistant pants for two-wheelers, is expanding its range with the new Sender collection. The line is dedicated to all downhill-oriented MTB disciplines. The collection is aimed at bike park aficionados...
Pinkbike.com
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
The hottest topic in the comments right now seems to be internal headset routing. This got me thinking... how much further could things go? What would the "Grim Donut" of integration look like?. The rules:. Some of these technologies are on the fringe of what is currently available to consumers....
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 151 - F1's Valtteri Bottas on How Bikes Make Him a Better Racer & Dealing with Pressure
How about something a little off-topic-ish? Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas spends many of his weekends inside a 1,000-horsepower race car while chasing tenths of seconds on tracks around the world, but he's also a dedicated cyclist who spends many of his off-days chasing PRs and KOMs on his gravel bike. Tiffany Cromwell races the UCI Women’s World Tour for Canyon / SRAM and has bagged wins at the Giro and Classics, and also represented Australia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Amy Charity is a retired pro racer who co-founded the SBT GRVL event in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and together with Valtteri and Tiffany, is putting in the FNLD GRVL in Lahti, Finland, next June. If you think you can keep up with Valtteri on two wheels, FNLD GRVL offers three different length rides to choose from, including the 177km 'Midnight Sun' course with nearly 3,000 meters of climbing.
