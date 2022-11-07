LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night. The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Coach John Calipari said after the game that Tshiebwe was ahead of schedule but it wasn’t clear whether he would be available Tuesday night against Michigan State in Indianapolis. Daimion Collins also missed his second consecutive game because of the recent death of his father in Texas. The Wildcats welcomed back point guard Sahvir Wheeler from a right leg injury, and the senior had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 27 minutes, helping Kentucky’s fast pace against the Dukes (1-1). “Sahvir did good,” Calipari said. “He played more minutes than I wanted to play him, but I think our guards are going to play 20 to 25, 27 minutes, depending on who plays well.”

