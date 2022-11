WORCESTER, Mass. - The Assumption football team captured their third Northeast-10 conference championship in program history after beating St. Anselm 21-12 last weekend. The Greyhounds are 7-2 overall and 6-1 in league play, and now sit just one win away from getting a bid to the NCAA tournament. Assumption visits Post University this Saturday, and a win would get them into the tournament, where they would host a first round game. The Greyhounds are currently ranked 2nd in their region in Division II.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO