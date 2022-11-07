Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
D-backs reinstate Ahmed, Rivera, Gilbert; DFA Castellanos, Zuber
The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated five players off the 60-day injured list and then designated two of those players for assignment on Thursday. The D-backs reinstated shortstop Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation), corner infielder Emmanuel Rivera (fractured left wrist), right-handed pitchers Humberto Castellanos (strained right elbow) and Tyler Zuber (right shoulder impingement syndrome) and left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert (sprained left elbow) from the IL.
OverTheCap lists former Cardinals as worst free-agent signings for 2022
There’s time for NFL players to change the stories of their seasons with about half of the 2022 schedule remaining. But for two Arizona Cardinals free agents who joined new teams this year, it has so far been tough sledding. OverTheCap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald ranked the top 10 worst free-agent...
Cardinals designate safety Charles Washington to return from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday the team has designated safety Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington can begin practicing and the team can pull him up to the active roster any time over the next three...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0