ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

D-backs reinstate Ahmed, Rivera, Gilbert; DFA Castellanos, Zuber

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated five players off the 60-day injured list and then designated two of those players for assignment on Thursday. The D-backs reinstated shortstop Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation), corner infielder Emmanuel Rivera (fractured left wrist), right-handed pitchers Humberto Castellanos (strained right elbow) and Tyler Zuber (right shoulder impingement syndrome) and left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert (sprained left elbow) from the IL.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy