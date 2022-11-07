Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 11-13-2022
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 11-13-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation
A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
Daily Advocate
Two murder suspects post bond
GREENVILLE — Two murder suspects post bond. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook regarding Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and William L. Fields, 58, of Greenville being released on bond pending trial on Nov. 10. Baker is under indictment for Murder, an unclassified...
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
californiaexaminer.net
Mercer County Police Pull Over 14-year-old And Find Man Shot To Death
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio, after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bush to serve a minimum of 75 years
The first defendant to stand trial for the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz will have to serve 75 years before he is eligible for parole. Josia Bush, 19, appeared Thursday before Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig and was sentenced to consecutive life terms with a minimum of 15 year on two counts of complicity to murder; 11 years for one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; 11 years on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and eight years on one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Sentencing for one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was merged with the robbery sentence.
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
Man found guilty of raping Ohio child
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
peakofohio.com
Lakeview woman arrested on felony tampering charge
A Lakeview woman was charged with a felony Wednesday night in Lewistown. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without any headlights on, sitting in the middle of the roadway in the area of County Road 91 and County Road 54. Officers observed the front seat passenger,...
Lima man gets 5 years probation for threatening judge
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in a video posted online was sentenced to five years on community control Monday. Ronald Collins, 49, was convicted of retaliation, a third-degree felony, and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, for threatening a...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine. Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60...
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
peakofohio.com
Bush gets 75 to life
Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig imposed an aggregate sentence of 75 years to life on 19-year-old Josia Bush for his role in a Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. Bush was found guilty of several counts stemming from the incident in October, the most serious of which were two counts of Complicity to Murder, an unspecified felony.
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
hometownstations.com
October calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Lima man charged with trespassing
LIMA — A Lima man who was charged with an F2 burglary did a change of plea at the Allen County Common Court on Monday afternoon. The defendant was presented with the amended charge of trespassing and a felony of the fourth degree. Andrew Morlock, 26, pleaded guilty to...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissioners ratify a 3-year contract with Sheriff's Office
A three-year contract has been ratified between unions at the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the county commissioners. Commissioners approve the contracts for the gold, blue, and support unions. This covers most all employees at the sheriff's office. There are no re-openers for wages in the agreements and commissioners say that is a great help with the budgeting process by knowing what salaries will be for the next three years.
peakofohio.com
Local officers awarded for service
Two local police officers were recently honored. Earl Wisener (Washington Township Police) and Morgan Styles (Russells Point Police) were named the 2022 Logan County CIT Officers of the Year at a Washington Township Trustees meeting on Monday, November 7. Champaign and Logan Counties share a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program,...
Man’s bond raised to $400K for drug charges
LIMA — A Lima man’s bond for numerous drug charges was raised on Tuesday morning to $400,000 after he consumed cocaine while out on a previous bond. Terry Watkins-Thomas, 35, is charged with four counts of third-degree felony heroin trafficking, four counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree aggravated drug trafficking, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony heroin possession with multiple specifications, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound with multiple specifications and first-degree felony cocaine possession.
