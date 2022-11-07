The first defendant to stand trial for the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz will have to serve 75 years before he is eligible for parole. Josia Bush, 19, appeared Thursday before Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig and was sentenced to consecutive life terms with a minimum of 15 year on two counts of complicity to murder; 11 years for one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; 11 years on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and eight years on one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Sentencing for one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was merged with the robbery sentence.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO