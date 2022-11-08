ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 Clear Creek ISD students charged for social media threats about holding class during Astros parade

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNibh_0j1qBbow00

The entire city is excited to celebrate the Astros World Series victory with a giant downtown parade, prompting some schools to grant a day off to students and staff. But for others, the idea of staying in class brought on dangerous decisions, and even criminal charges.

While Houston ISD, Aldine ISD and Fort Bend ISD were among the first
districts to announce school wouldn't be in session , some districts opted to keep students in class. Unfortunately, the desire to have the day off seems to have gone too far.

Clear Creek ISD officials said the district received social media threats for staying open. There is extra security on campus, and law enforcement is investigating, leading to the arrest of two students.

The students, whose names and ages have not been publicly released, have been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. They are students at Clear Lake Intermediate and Seabrook Intermediate student.

No further details have been released on the specific nature or target of the threats. Both students are in custody.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Students Arrested for Terrorizing School That Didn’t Close for Astros Parade, Officials Say

Two Houston-area students hoping to get out of class by allegedly launching terroristic threats at their school were instead charged with a crime, according to local authorities. The students were apparently upset that their school failed to cancel classes in light of a parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series win on Saturday. Neighboring school districts, including Alief, Aldine, Houston, and Fort Bend, did cancel classes to attend the festivities. The pair were arrested Monday and face felony charges for the terroristic threats, according to a statement by the Clear Creek Independent School Distric. “One Clear Lake Intermediate student and one Seabrook Intermediate student were detained for making threats against the school district on social media because it held school during the Astros parade on Monday,” the district said in a statement.Read it at Click2Houston
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Polling location in Melrose Park shut down after city employee electrocuted

HOUSTON - Officials say a polling location in Melrose Park was shut down on Election Day after a City of Houston employee tragically died from electrocution. POLLING SITES NEAR YOU: Harris County voting locations by zip code, address. Details are still coming in, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy