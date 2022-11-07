4 Shows Like ‘Manifest’ to Watch While You Wait for the Rest of Season 4

The first half of Manifest Season 4 landed on Netflix on Nov. 4, and many fans have already binged all 10 episodes. Unfortunately, there’s no release date yet for Manifest Season 4 Part 2 , but it’s on its way. In the meantime, these four shows like Manifest will keep fans entertained — and scratching their heads.

Ty Doran as Cal Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1. | Peter Kramer/Netflix

‘Lost’

Manifest is often compared to Lost , so this series is a must. The sci-fi drama aired for six seasons on ABC between 2004 and 2010. Lost was created by J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, and Damon Lindelof, and its cast included Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Ian Somerhalder , Josh Holloway, and many more.

Lost follows a group of survivors after a plane crashes onto an island in the South Pacific Ocean. But this is no ordinary island; it’s filled with dangers, such as a mysterious creature roaming the area and a malevolent group known as The Others. Like Manifest , Lost employs supernatural elements in its mystery. In addition to documenting the passengers’ survival, Lost features flashbacks that showcase the characters’ lives before the crash.

All six seasons of Lost are available to stream on Hulu .

‘Fringe’

Another popular science fiction series by J.J. Abrams, as well as Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, is Fringe . Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, and John Noble star in the show, which aired for five seasons on Fox between 2008 and 2013.

Fringe follows the fictional Fringe Division of the FBI, tasked with investigating unexplained events related to a parallel universe. Like many crime dramas, Fringe explores standalone mysteries in most episodes, but some focus on the season’s broader plot.

All five seasons of Fringe are available to stream on HBO Max .

‘The Wilds’

If you’re looking for shows like Manifest that are slightly more modern than the others on this list, check out The Wilds . This Amazon Prime Video exclusive, created by Sarah Streicher, released its first season in 2020. A second season arrived earlier this year just before the show’s cancellation. The Wilds stars Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, and Rachel Griffiths.

In The Wilds , eight teenage girls are on their way to a women’s empowerment retreat in Hawaii when their plane crashes en route. The girls become stranded on a deserted island and must work together to survive. However, they don’t know that they’re actually the subjects of a social experiment. The Wilds is similar to Lost in that it uses flashbacks to help viewers get to know each character. This one isn’t really supernatural, but it does have all the twists of a good drama series.

The Wilds is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video .

‘FlashForward’

Like Manifest , FlashForward is one of those shows that really isn’t great in theory, but it’s addicting because viewers want answers to the bizarre mystery. The ABC sci-fi drama aired for one season between 2009 and 2010. Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer created FlashForward, while Joseph Fiennes, John Cho, Courtney B. Vance, Sonya Walger, Christine Woods, and more starred.

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Is So Much Better on Netflix

In FlashForward , nearly everyone in the world loses consciousness at the same time for two minutes and 17 seconds. During that time, many people saw a glimpse of their lives six months into the future — a “flashforward” — on April 29, 2010. A team of FBI agents investigates the cause of the flashforward.

Be warned: FlashForward was canceled unexpectedly after one season, so it doesn’t really provide answers. But it should make Manifest fans even more grateful that Netflix saved the show . For those who do want answers, FlashForward was based on a book of the same name by Robert J. Sawyer.

FlashForward is available to watch for free on ABC’s website .

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on part 2.