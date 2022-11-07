ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meet Suki Baby, The Woman on the Cover of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’

By Chris Malone Méndez
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

After the success of their hit collab “Jimmy Cooks” in summer 2022, rappers Drake and 21 Savage linked up for a new collaborative album titled Her Loss . The album cover is a photo of Suki Baby, a well-known figure on social media. Suki, as well as the photo on the cover, go way back before the album’s release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFVYr_0j1qB2Cs00
Drake and 21 Savage | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Suki Baby, the album’s cover star, is an adult dancer in Houston

Quiana Yasuka, known to the world as Suki Baby, currently works as an adult dancer in Houston, Texas. In February 2021, Suki sat down with host Gulniyal on her gtalks! podcast to discuss her career and more. In the interview, she revealed that she also runs her own nail business and that she first started doing nails when she was in high school. She also loves grills and teeth jewelry, and her interest runs deep: she even has books on teeth anatomy to gain a better understanding of the human mouth and grills can be shaped to different people’s teeth. She’s also a photographer, selling prints on her website of photos she takes.

According to Complex , Suki is of Japanese, Black, and Cherokee descent and has moved around a bit throughout her life. She was born in North Carolina and spent her younger years in Japan; as a result, Japanese is her first language. She eventually moved to Houston and settled on being in America permanently after dealing with bullying in high school: as the only Black and Japanese student at her school, she faced racist ridicule.

The photo on the cover of ‘Her Loss’ is 3 years old

Suki Baby has had a following online for years. But her appearance on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album cover wasn’t something that came about around the album’s release: the photo was actually taken three years before the album’s release in November 2022. On the album cover, she’s pictured in a close-up of her face, complete with baby hairs and tooth jewelry on her two front teeth as well as long eyelashes and a bandage on her cheek.

The photographer, Paris Aden, told Complex that Drake’s OVO record label reached out to her out of the blue and asked to use the photo for the album cover. “Drake just saw the photo I guess, and they asked if they could use it for the album,” Aden explained. “I shot that s*** a long time ago. It was her profile pic and he probably fell in love with what he seen.”

Lil Yachty chose the album cover

While Drake’s team is the one who reached out to Aden to use her photo of Suki Baby, it wasn’t Drake’s idea originally to use the photo for the album. Rapper Lil Yachty , who co-wrote the songs “Backoutsideboyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” “P**** & Millions” (with Travis Scott ), and “Jumbotron S*** Poppin’,” revealed on Instagram that he was the one who found the photo and selected it for the cover.

“I chose this cover because this photo is so raw… So authentic.. Not fabricated,” Yachty wrote. “Suki can and will only be Suki.”

RELATED: What We Know About Drake and 21 Savage’s Joint Album, ‘Her Loss’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline

A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

220K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy