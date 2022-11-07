ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fans celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series win with parade

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSUuE_0j1qAZ6z00
1 of 23

HOUSTON (AP) — An estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade, which started at noon and lasted for a couple of hours, packed sidewalks with people as Astros players riding floats and buses waved at cheering fans.

The parade took place without any serious incidents, except for the arrest of a 33-year-old man who was accused by Houston police of throwing a beer can at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who was riding in the back of a truck that was part of the parade. Police said the beer can hit the Republican senator from Texas in the chest and neck area but he did not require any medical attention. The man was arrested by police but his name was not immediately released. He is expected to face assault charges, police said.

Video from the parade showed people along the route booing Cruz as he went by, including just before he was hit by the beer can.

Although a final tally of the number of people at the parade was not immediately available, it was expected to surpass the 1 million individuals who attended the parade held after the Astros won their first World Series in 2017, said Mary Benton, a spokeswoman for Turner.

The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday. Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer, helping the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

Saturday’s win gave the Astros’ 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy