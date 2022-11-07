ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.

