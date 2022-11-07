ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting

There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident

ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital

UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police in Search of Armed Robbery Suspect

On November 8th, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a local casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. The alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

10-year-old boy found safe after going missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 10-year-old boy was found safe around 10 a.m. Friday morning. A young boy has gone missing and the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him. On Nov. 11, a 10-year-old boy was last seen in the 7400...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy