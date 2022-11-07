SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.

