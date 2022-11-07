Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 People, Including A 3-Year-Old, Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a four-vehicle crash that injured four people, including a child. The crash happened on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish on Sunday. The cause of the crash is determined to be careless and reckless driving.
KSLA
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bossier Parish. Louisiana State Police says it happened Wednesday, Nov. 9 just after 9:30 p.m. on Parish Camp Road just east of Fairview Point Road. The wreck claimed the life of Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove.
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
Four Hospitalized After Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49
Four Hospitalized in Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49 Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on November 7, 2022, that four persons remained hospitalized following a severe crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night. According to authorities, a red Buick Verano occupied by a female driver...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
ktalnews.com
1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down all east and westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road, according to police. Officials at the scene said the crash was a […]
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital
UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
KSLA
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.
Shreveport Police in Search of Armed Robbery Suspect
On November 8th, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a local casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. The alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
KSLA
10-year-old boy found safe after going missing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 10-year-old boy was found safe around 10 a.m. Friday morning. A young boy has gone missing and the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him. On Nov. 11, a 10-year-old boy was last seen in the 7400...
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
