Woman Says She Woke Up and Bigfoot Was In Her Camper

And she stayed another night to find it.

This camper caught an unlikely thief in her camper at night. She has a pickup truck with a converted back bed for sleeping when she goes out camping. This is where she was sleeping when she woke to hear something rummaging through the back of her cab. She tried to stay super still because she had no idea what was in her truck with her. She rolls over stealthily to peer through the window and sees a giant thing standing there going through her stuff. When the thing realized she was watching it dropped her stuff and ran away on two legs. She found her things strewn around the door to her truck, her storage totes emptied and food tossed to the ground. She decided to stay another night and see if she could capture the creature on camera.

She explains she doesn’t have equipment made for shooting in the dark, but couldn’t turn down the opportunity to try to get bigfoot on video. She keeps the pop-top down in case things go sideways and she wants to make a quick exit.

After several hours she thinks she spots something and flips on some outside lights and the camera. Just at the outer limits of the light’s range a figure can be seen running with inhuman speed through the pitch black forest. It’s far away and blurry, but creeps this woman out enough that she decides she wants to leave.

She declines to share the location because she doesn’t want swarms of people that might endanger the creature to go out looking for it. There have been sightings of the elusive sasquatch all over North America , dating far back to Native American legends. The only other clue she gives to her location is that she is miles away from civilization. Those wishing to sight bigfoot for themselves can start by looking locally in the areas least often visited by human travelers.

