LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won five of seven after starting the season with a four-game losing streak. Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers. The Lakers (2-10) have dropped five straight for the second time this season and have matched the 1957-58 and 2015-16 squads for the worst start in team history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO