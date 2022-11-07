Kerby Joseph setting some impressive historical rookie marks at safety

It took a little time before the Detroit Lions unleashed third-round rookie safety Kerby Joseph onto the NFL. Joseph didn’t play on defense in Detroit’s first three games. Since jumping into the lineup for injured Tracy Walker, Joseph has emerged as one of the top safeties in the league.

Not just rookie safeties, but all safeties.

In the last five games, Joseph is setting some pretty impressive marks. The Week 9 win over the Packers, where Joseph logged 10 tackles, two interceptions and a pass defended, is an example of the type of impact just not seen often from the safety position.

From the Lions’ PR department, Joseph’s Week 9 performance made the rookie:

The first Lions safety to record a two-interception game since Louis Delmas in 2013.

The NFL’s first safety to produce a game with at least 10 combined tackles, three pass defenses and two INTs in a game since Bernard Pollard in 2009.

The first Lions safety with three pass defenses in a game since Glover Quin in 2014.

The first rookie safety to produce a game with three PDs and two INTs since Jairus Byrd in 2009.

The first Lions rookie to produce a two-interception game since Devon Mitchell in 1986.

Paired with his recent strong performances, Joseph is the just fourth DB since at least 1999 to produce two forced fumbles and two interceptions through the first eight games of his career. He’s done it in three weeks.

For the season, Joseph is the No. 2-ranked safety in the NFL per Pro Football Focus overall grades (min. 100 snaps) at 83.0, trailing only Antoine Winfield Jr. His 89.7 coverage grade is the best of any safety by almost 10 points.